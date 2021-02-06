DEADWOOD — Winter and Nevada McMahon of Deadwood really enjoyed their U.S. Air Force Snocross National debuts last weekend and would return if the chance presented itself.
Nevada competed in the Junior Girls Division (ages 9-13) on Saturday at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds. The 12-year-old seventh-grader at Lead-Deadwood Middle School placed sixth in her first-round race, third in her second-round race, and ninth in the final.
Winter McMahon raced in the Pro Women Division both days. The 15-year-old ninth-grader at Lead-Deadwood High School finished ninth in her first-round race Friday, ninth in her second-round race, and eighth in the final. Saturday’s action found her placing ninth in all three races, including the final.
Things went really well, according to Winter. She said the track had some broken-down spots on Friday.
“It was hard getting around the corners the first day. On Saturday, I finally figured those out, which helped me a lot,” Winter added.
Winter encouraged herself before each race. She concentrated on getting faster, working on the corners and jumps, and increasing speed each time during each race.
“I felt more comfortable on the finals than in the heats,” Winter said. She added she was getting used to how the track felt despite its constant changes.
Two memories stand out for Winter above all else.
“It was coming off the track and seeing my dad (Dalton) with a big smile on his face,” she said. “As well as seeing my dad as happy as I was for improving and everything.”
Winter also enjoyed support from classmates, friends, teachers and principals. She said that meant a lot to her.
“I think I did an amazing job for not having the same opportunities as them,” Winter said when asked how she did as far as reaching her goals.
Winter said she competed with professional riders who have much more experience than she, and tracks they may use each weekend.
Lessons included staying in her lane and giving full effort despite knowing she will not finish on top, Winter said.
Winter wants to remember the Deadwood races so she may work on those things and add on them.
Racing was only a part of Winter’s weekend. She also watched friend Jacqueline Riess compete in the Snow Bike division, along with the professional riders whom she looks up to.
“I was very proud with myself and how I did, and what notes I took,” Nevada said when reflecting on her weekend.
Dalton (her father) advised Nevada on what to work on, which she went through mentally before each race. She prayed to herself to do well, not get mad at herself, and not to get hurt.
“In my mind, I was thinking how well I was doing and how proud I was to myself,” Nevada said in describing her mindset during the races. She also prayed to herself, went through things, and tried to figure her way around errors so they would not be repeated in the next race.
Nevada said she was displeased after her first heat race because of a mistake she made. She added it caught up to her mentally harmed her chances of getting a better finals spot.
“I was disappointed, but my dad wasn’t disappointed in me,” Nevada recalled. “It made me think to myself, ‘If my dad and my family isn’t disappointed, then I was perfectly fine.’”
Nevada said her final race went well, but she added she could have had a better start and chances to pass other races. She said she did not make silly mistakes.
One of Nevada’s biggest highlights was her third-place finish in her second heat race. She wished for a top-five finals finish, but the third place made up for that considering she is in her first snocross year.
Nevada was able to spend time with Riess during the weekend and meet some of the professional riders. She also spent time with family and friends while watching the other races. One of Nevada’s teachers, Kim Hansen, sang the national anthem.
She missed her goal of a top-seven finals finish by two places. Nevada said she would try to aim for that, learn from her mistakes, and keep working until her goal is reached.
“When I was watching the pros, I wanted to learn how to get faster on the rhythm sections,” Nevada said. She paid close attention to their riding technique, which included moving the body with the sled (another name for a racing snowmobile).
Nevada said she plans to try these techniques for future races and find ways to improve.
Kat and Dalton also represented the McMahon family in Deadwood. Both competed in the Stock 200 (ages 6-12) on Saturday.
Dalton placed eighth in his first-round race and seventh in the second round. Kat’s efforts featured sixth place in her first-round race and eighth place in the second round.
Winter and Nevada next plan to race in Perham, Minn., Feb. 13-14.
