Deadwood Recreation Center to host JUST TRI IT triathlon July 9

DEADWOOD — For those who have ever dreamed of competing a triathlon, but don’t quire consider themselves Iron Man material, the Deadwood Recreation Center’s JUST JUST TRI IT might just be the ticket.
“Jim (Phillips) out here has done triathlons all over and he’s, like, the triathlon king, at 76, so he wanted to put one on and when I found out how complicated it was, he brought up the JUST JUST TRI IT,” said Deadwood Recreation Center Program Director Kathryn Bogner. “For people like me, who’ve never done one, I could actually participate in this and as I’m getting to be a senior, I’m thinking, you know, if I don’t do something now, this is how I change my health as I get older. It’s just for fun, there’s no timing of it, we don’t have all the timers. It’s just literally small enough anybody who’s ever dreamed of doing an Iron Man triathlon can get their feet wet, literally.”
Designed and offered as an introduction to triathlon training and competition, a JUST JUST TRI IT might just prove it, that this accomplishment is not beyond the average runner, biker, or swimmer.
“I think it’s a good idea because it might get people interested in doing other triathlons around the area,” said Deadwood Recreation Center Director John Tridle, adding both participants and volunteers are valued and needed.
“People can get a three-person team and they could do it as a team or one person could do the whole thing,” said Tridle. “If they just wanted to watch it or if they wanted to help with some of the things that go into it. We’ll have to have road crossing people, things like that.”
Tridle explained the triathlon route through Deadwood, which is very similar to the Lead-Deadwood Elementary School triathlon route in the past.
“They’ll run from the rec center up to — there’s a spruce tree behind Super 8,” Tridle said with a laugh. “That’s where we always turned the kids around, so we thought, well, that’s a good place. So that’ll be where the run turn-around’s at. Then they run back to the parking lot down here and then they’ll get their bikes and they’ll bike up to where the trail crosses 385. They won’t cross the road there. They’ll just go right there and turn around and right back to Deadwood. “
Triathlon participants will swim 400 yards.
“It would be 16 lengths and eight laps,” Tridle said.
The event will not be formally timed, although participants may time themselves. The satisfaction of finishing a triathlon and the bragging rights thereof are the participant’s reward.
Participants may either partake in the organized circuit training days through the Rec Center or train on their own and simply show up on race day to compete.
Circuit training days for ages 14 and older are 5:30-6:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday June 27, 29, and July 1 and 6. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
“I find that I have not worked out like this since I was 22, and I haven’t died yet, but it’s been interesting. But what I’ve noticed after five weeks is how much stronger I am and how much better I feel. Right now, our world’s pretty stressful, so exercise and eating right is crucial to any of us,” Bogner said. “So that’s why we picked the JUST JUST TRI IT. It can just be for fun and not a sanctioned thing.”
Event day is 7 a.m. July 9.
Triathlon is free for circuit participants, $25 for members, and $30 for non-members.
Preregistration is open now. Call the Deadwood Recreation Center at 578-3729 for more information.
“If we end up with 25 or 30 people, I’d say it would be a success,” Tridle said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.