Deadwood Recreation and Aquatics Center receives $250 scholarship grant

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood Recreation and Aquatics Center receives a $250 scholarship grant from the Black Hills Nationals. The Black Hills Nationals has been responsible for gifting scholarships to all the Northern Hills communities for 28 years, promoting athletic and scholarship opportunities for youth through competition and activities that instill good sportsmanship, leadership, and responsibility.
