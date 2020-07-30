Deadwood PBR set for this weekend

DEADWOOD — Professional bull riding officially returns to Deadwood after a six-week delay.
The Deadwood PBR event returns to the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1. Competition in the Touring Pro Division event will begin at 7 p.m. both days.
Friday’s schedule features 40 bull riders. The Saturday schedule will consist of 40 bull riders to start, followed by a 10-rider short go-round.
“The winners and placement of the event will be decided based on three rides,” event organizer Adam Libby said.
“We have about 10 of the top 35 in the world,” Libby said in describing the weekend lineup.
Libby added fans will be able to see the likes of Matt Triplett (Columbia Falls, Mont.), Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas), Stetson Lawrence (Williston, N.D.), Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah), and Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, N.Y.).
Swearingen is currently fourth in the world standings with 436.16 points, with Triplett 13th at 212.50 points. Taylor is 16th in the world standings at 184.75 points, followed by Lawrence in 18th place at 171 points.
Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil holds the top spot in the world standings. He has collected 796.50 points.
Jess Lockwood of Volborg, Mont., claimed top honors in this event last year. He is now second in the world standings at 543.50 points.
Libby said things have gone great in the return from COVID-19, which forced postponement from Deadwood’s original June 12-13 dates.
“South Dakota is all about trying to make things get back to normal and get on the right track,” Libby said.
Chad Berger is providing the bulls for the event.
“This is our first attempt back of the year,” Libby said. “Online sales have been doing pretty well, and from there, we’re looking to see how she goes on walk-up.”
