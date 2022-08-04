Deadwood hosts youth wrestling event

DEADWOOD — Youth wrestlers from throughout the area competed in a tournament held Sunday.July 24, at Deadwood Outlaw Square.
Final placings follow.
TOTS DIVISION
34-41 pounds
1st Place — Ollie Rusk of Whitewood Wrestling Club
2nd Place — Oakley Adams of Sturgis Wrestling
3rd Place — Nalu Sylva of Black hills wrestling academy
50-52 pounds
1st Place — Riggs Reeves of Governor Wrestling
2nd Place — Axel Heidrich of Sturgis
3rd Place — Sawyer Teppo of Sturgis
53 pounds
1st Place — Trace Burleson of Custer
2nd Place — Emmett Voorhees of Custer
BANTAM DIVISION
44-47 pounds
1st Place — Maverick Murphy of CLAW
2nd Place — Sawyer Sigman of Sturgis
3rd Place — Corbyn Westall of Brookings Wrestling Association
4th Place — Hazel Rusk of Whitewood Wrestling Club
48-50 pounds
1st Place — Hutch Merkel of Mobridge AAU Wrestling
2nd Place — Crew Bullerman of Legends of Gold
3rd Place — Kohen Williams of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
4th Place — Boston TeKrony of Brookings Wrestling Association
52-56 pounds
1st Place — Eddie Sylva of Black Hills Wrestling Academy
2nd Place — Jax Burleson of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
3rd Place — Troy Moenkedick of Buffalo Youth Wrestling
4th Place — Berkley Geffre of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
55-59 pounds
1st Place — Aydan Newman of Stanton Bronco Wrestling Club
2nd Place — Royce Bachman of Belle Fourche Wrestling Club
3rd Place — Andrew Keller of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
4th Place — Alexander Ray of Wolsey-Wessington
61-65 pounds
1st Place — Henry Pharis of Groton Tuff Tigers
2nd Place — Bryson Buchholz of Philip
3rd Place — Hudson Shull of Sturgis
4th Place — Lexi Fox of Newell AAU Wrestling
66-68 pounds
1st Place — Porter Johnson of Rapid City Westside Raiders
2nd Place — Beck Teppo of Sturgis
72-79 pounds
1st Place — Ladd Riopel of Spearfish Youth Wrestling Club
2nd Place — Rayfe Wright of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
MIDGET DIVISION
53-58 pounds
1st Place — Jake Stuen of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
2nd Place — Fitz Jobman of Westside Raider Wrestling Club
3rd Place — Landon Swaney of Belle Fourche Wrestling Club
4th Place — Finley Murphy of CLAW
58-62 pounds
1st Place -— Audrina Summers of Touch of Gold
2nd Place — Reed Scott of Douglas Wrestling Club
3rd Place — Lincoln Roman of Rapid City Westside Raiders
4th Place — Breccan Vining of Westside Raider Wrestling Club
62-66 pounds
1st Place — Macyn Gardner of Legends of Gold
2nd Place — Benton McCreary of Douglas Wrestling Club
3rd Place — Aspen Frasier of Rapid City Westside Raiders
4th Place — Tance Seaman of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
66-68 pounds
1st Place — Joshua Deming of Brookings Wrestling Association
2nd Place — Regan Ness of Sioux Valley Wrestling
3rd Place — Max Keller of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
69-72 pounds
1st Place — Liam Benne of Rapid City Westside Raiders
2nd Place — Kooper Styles of White Lake
3rd Place — Owen Sneesby of Lead-Deadwood Youth Wrestling
4th Place — Ian Nelson of Viborg-Hurley
80-84 pounds
1st Place — Rennick Wagner of Sioux Valley Wrestling
2nd Place - Matthew Baird of Whitewood Wrestling Club
96-103 pounds
1st Place — Tate Riopel of Spearfish Youth Wrestling Club
2nd Place — Kellen Williams of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
3rd Place — Riley Feistner of Newell AAU Wrestling
104-109 pounds
1st Place — Maverick Johnson of Rapid City Westside Raiders
2nd Place — Dax Benson of Viborg-Hurley
3rd Place — Domenic Ciolino of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
NOVICE DIVISION
68-69 pounds
1st Place — Triston Kurtenbach of Sioux Valley Wrestling
2nd Place — Pierce Maki of Touch of Gold
3rd Place — Bode TeKrony of Brookings Wrestling Association
71-73 pounds
1st Place — Xavier Jaramillo of Sturgis
2nd Place — Tarren Sarver of Touch of Gold
81-84 pounds
1st Place — Emerson Harwood of Sturgis
2nd Place — Kyson Sundberg of Sioux Valley Wrestling
3rd Place — Brooks Bath of Touch of Gold
4th Place - Elijah Beatson of Belle Fourche Wrestling Club
86-93 pounds
1st Place — Taten Adams of Sturgis
2nd Place — Levi Key of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
88-97 pounds
1st Place — Levi Hall of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
2nd Place — Kaidynce Hand of Sturgis
112-114 pounds
1st Place — Evan Jackman of Jr. Bucks
2nd Place — Clay Harty of Spartan ELITE Wrestling Club
148-150 pounds
1st Place — Wade Harty of Spartan ELITE Wrestling Club
2nd Place — Garek Kolski of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
128-140 pounds
1st Place — Bubba Shaykett of Newell AAU Wrestling
2nd Place — Joplin Darland of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
3rd Place — Logan Gleason of Belle Fourche Wrestling Club
SCHOOLBOY DIVISION
75-76 pounds
1st Place — Caden Swaney of Belle Fourche Wrestling Club
2nd Place — Sullivan Sigman of Sturgis
91-98 pounds
1st Place — Reo Edwards of Wyoming
2nd Place — Kyra Vandenberg of Belle Fourche Wrestling Club
101-107 pounds
1st Place — Garet Huston of Belle Fourche Wrestling Club
2nd Place — Francis Maynard of Touch of Gold
112-117 pounds
1st Place — Brodey Wilcox of Natrona Colts
2nd Place — Hayden Eardley of Wyoming
3rd Place - Cameron Sisneros of Camel Kids Wrestling
124-135 pounds
1st Place — Riley Dighton of Belle Fourche Wrestling Club
2nd Place — Zade Seaman of Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling
3rd Place - Abel Halsey of Wyoming
129-140 pounds
1st Place — Blake Edwards of Wyoming
2nd Place — Nolan Aultman of Camel Kids Wrestling
3rd Place — Keagen Walker of Belle Fourche Wrestling Club
154-175 pounds
1st Place — Kelson Dirk of Sturgis
2nd Place — Jack Harty of Spartan ELITE Wrestling Club
3rd Place Dylan Ulmer of Westside Raider Wrestling Club
