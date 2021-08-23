Deadwood hosts Badlands Circuit steer roping finals

DEADWOOD — Whitewood’s J.R. Olson claimed the average title Saturday at the Badlands Circuit steer roping finals at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds.
Olson completed four go-rounds in a total time of 73.9 seconds. No one else turned in more than three qualified times in the five-round event.
The day for Olson included first place in the second go-round at 16.2 seconds, and third place in the fourth go-round at 19.7 seconds.
Hermosa’s Jess Tierney turned in the day’s fastest time of 11.2 seconds.
Final results follow.
Average
1 J.R. Olson (Whitewood, S.D.) 73.9 seconds on four go-rounds, $2,272.95
2 Rob Tweeten (Hensler, N.D.) 45.1 on three, $1,704.71
3 Ora Taton (Rapid City, S.D.) 46.5 on three, $1,136.47
4 Chris Reeves (Eagle Butte, S.D.) 60.6 on three, $568.23
First go-round
1 Ora Taton (Rapid City, S.D.) 14.7 seconds, $757.65
