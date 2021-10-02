Deadwood family continues grid tradition

DEADWOOD — Six brothers in a single family will play in football games during Saturday’s Prospector Bowl festivities in Deadwood.
Hudson Sneeby, 7, will play on the Lead-Deadwood 49ers’ Mighty Mites squad.
His 9-year-old brother Owen Sneesby is a member of the Lead-Deadwood 49ers’ Junior Pee Wee team.
Both are sons of Deadwood residents Mike and Kat Sneesby.
Mike is the current 49ers’ Junior Pee Wee head coach, and Kat is on the board.
Three others are part of the Lead-Deadwood Middle School team.
They are 12-year-old Garrett Rantapaa, 13-year-old Finn Cain, and 14-year-old Brady Rantapaa.
Ryan Rantapaa is the oldest.
The 16-year-old L-D High School junior plays on the Golddiggers’ varsity squad.
Garrett, Brady, and Ryan Rantapaa are the sons of Deadwood residents Justin and Mandee Rantapaa.
Finn Cain is the son of Tonya Cain of Spearfish and Forrest Cain of Whitewood.
“We’ve been participating in the Prospector Bowl for years,” Mandee Rantapaa said. She added this is the first year for middle-school teams to participate in the Prospector Bowl.
“It’s kind of encompassing every level of Lead-Deadwood sports this year. It’s pretty cool,” Mandee Rantapaa said.
She served as 49ers’ commissioner for three years, and co-commissioner for two years.
The Lead-Deadwood 49ers’ football program started with Mandee Rantapaa in 2013. She said Ryan Rantapaa was on that first squad.
“We love football, and it’s kind of exciting to see how it has evolved over the years,” Mandee Rantapaa said.
Football lines in the family go back at least seven decades.
Jack Rantapaa graduated from Lead High School in 1954 and played for the team.
His son Justin played for the Golddiggers and graduated in 1999.
Mandee’s father, Doug Sneesby, played center on the Golddiggers’ squad and graduated in 1973.
He is a grandfather of all six boys.
Two of Doug Sneesby’s sons, Ron and Mike, played for the Golddiggers and graduated from Lead High School.
Mike Sneesby is Mandee’s brother and a member of the 49ers’ coaching staff.
“It’s just kind of a football family,” Mandee Rantapaa said. “We’ve done it for a long time.”
Lead-Deadwood youth football began with 14 players and one team in 2013. Mandee Rantapaa said this year’s lineup features three teams with a total of more than 60 players.
“Varsity numbers are large, too,” Mandee Rantapaa said. “I think that’s a direct correlation from the youth football, because a lot of those players on the varsity team are former 49er players.”
