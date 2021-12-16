Deadwood Elks Hoop Shoot competition winners

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood Elks Lodge No. 508 held its annual Hoop Shoot Competition on Dec. 5, at the Deadwood Rec Center. Winners, pictured from the left: Tucker Olson (Boys’ 12-13-year-old), Koyle King (Boys’ 10-11-year-old), Trason Grueb (Boys’ 8-9-year-old), Kinsley Carson (Girls’ 10-11-year-old), and Vanorah Carlson (Girls’ 8-9-year-old). They will advance to the state competition in Pierre on Feb. 5. For more information on the Elks and the Hoop Shoot visit elks.org.
