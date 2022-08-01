DEADWOOD — The final leader board was a bit more crowded than usual as the 100th Days of ’76 Rodeo ended Saturday night at the Days of ’76 grounds.
Team roping average ended with a pair of teams tying for the best time of 9.1 seconds on two go-rounds. Jake Cooper Clay (Sapulpa, Okla.) and Billie Jack Saebens (Nowata, Okla.) comprised one of those pairs. The other team consisted of Tyler Wade (Terrell, Texas) and Trey Yates (Pueblo, Colo.).
Utah riders claimed individual titles in two events.
The Utah contingent included Howell’s Tyler Bingham, who scored 88.5 points en route to the bull riding crown. Coburn Bradshaw of Beaver captured the saddle bronc riding championship after an 89-point effort.
Clarendon’s Cole Franks represented Texas in the winner’s circle. He collected 88 points in the bareback riding event.
Margo Crowther of Fort Myers, Fla., emerged as the barrel racing champion after a time of 17.35 seconds.
Top honors in tie down roping average went to Blake Ash of Aurora, Mo. He finished two go-rounds in a total time of 17.5 seconds.
Atoka, Okla., steer wrestler Tyler Pearson emerged victorious in the average after completing two go-rounds in a total time of 8.0 seconds.
Top-six finishers in each event follow.
1 Cole Franks (Clarendon, Texas) 88 points on Apollo, $3,919.80
2 (tie) Dean Thompson (Altamont, Utah) 85 on Tequila Time, $1,894.57
2 (tie) Rocker Shane Steiner (Weatherford, Texas) 85 on Little Rocket, $1,894.57
2 (tie) Tim O’Connell (Zwingle, Iowa) 85 on Grip It N Rip It, $1,894.57
2 (tie) Cole Reiner (Buffalo, Wyo.) 85 on Tequila Time, $1,894.57
6 (tie) Garrett Shadbolt (Merriman, Neb.) 84 on Crazy Crow, $587.97
6 (tie) Chad Rutherford (Hillsboro, Texas) 84 on Rug & Tug, $587.97
1 Tyler Pearson (Atoka, Okla.) 8.0 seconds on two go-rounds, $4,035.21
2 Blake Knowles (Heppner, Ore.) 8.3 on two, $3,508.88
3 Jake Fulton (Mission, S.D.) 8.5 on two, $2,982.55
4 Kalane Anders (Bayard, Neb.) 8.6 on two, $2,456.22
5 Skyler Woolls (Sour Lake, Texas) 8.7 on two, $1,929.88
6 Gage Hesse (Keenesburg, Colo.) 8.8 on two, $1,403.55
1 Coburn Bradshaw (Beaver, Utah) 89 points on Lunatic From Hell, $4,906.80
2 Wyatt Casper (Miami, Texas) 87 on Gangster, $3,761.88
3 Ross Griffin (Tularosa, N.M.) 86.5 on Hard Drive, $2,780.52
4 Chase Brooks (Deer Lodge, Mont.) 86 on Best Friend, $1,799.16
5 Sage Newman (Melstone, Mont.) 84.5 on Painted Fire, $1,144.92
6 (tie) Ben T. Anderson (Rocky Mountain, Alberta) 84 on Book Club, $654.24
6 (tie) Taygen Schuelke (Newell, S.D.) 84 on James Bond, $654.24
6 (tie) Q Taylor (Casper, Wyo.) 84 on Bridal Shower, $654.24
1 Blake Ash (Aurora, Mo.) 17.5 seconds on two go-rounds, $4,447.54
2 Trevor Hale (Perryton, Texas) 18.3 on two, $3,867.42
3 (tie) Haven Meged (Miles City, Mont.) 19.0 on two, $2,997.25
3 (tie) Wyatt Muggli (Lane, Okla.) 19.0 on two, $2,997.25
5 Tuf Cooper (Decatur, Texas) 19.2 on two, $2,127.08
6 Chase Webster (Kamas, Utah) 19.4 on two, $1,546.97
1 (tie) Jake Cooper Clay (Sapulpa, Okla.) and Billie Jack Saebens (Nowata, Okla.) 9.1 seconds on two go-rounds, $3,776.38 each
1 (tie) Tyler Wade (Terrell, Texas) and Trey Yates (Pueblo, Colo.) 9.1 on two, $3,776.38 each
3 Andrew Ward (Edmond, Okla.) and Buddy Hawkins II (Columbus, Kan.) 9.2 on two, $2,985.97
4 Cory Kidd V (Statesville, N.C.) and Lane Mitchell (Bolivar, Tenn.) 9.6 on two, $2,459.03
5 Jaxson Tucker (Statesville, N.C.) and Wyatt Cox (Arroyo Grande, Calif.) 10.0 on two, $1,932.10
6 Layne Carson (Grassy Butte, N.D.) and Dustin Harris (O’Neill, Neb.) 11.1 on two, $1,405.16
1 Margo Crowther (Fort Myers, Fla.) 17.35 seconds, $4,621.04
2 Randi Holliday (Choteau, Okla.) 17.48, $3,696.83
3 Stephanie Fryer (Waco, Texas) 17.52, $3,003.67
4 Keyla Polizello Costa (Toler, Texas) 17.56, $2,310.52
5 Traci Nelson (Loveland, Colo.) 17.64, $1,848.41
6 Molly Otto (Grand Forks, N.D.) 17.65, $1,386.31
1 Tyler Bingham (Howell, Utah) 88.5 points on Pookie Holler, $4,653.00
2 Trey Holston (Fort Scott, Kan.) 86.5 on Demon Diamonds, $3,567.30
3 Coy Thorson (Fergus Falls, Minn.) 85 on Zoo Keeper, $2,636.70
4 (tie) Maverick Potter (Waxahachie, Texas) 84.5 on Tucker Brown, $1,395.90
4 (tie) Colton Kelly (Rhome, Texas) 84.5 on Rock N Roll Fantasy, $1,395.90
6 Dillon Micheel (Ashton, Neb.) 84 on DB, $775.50
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.