Days of ‘76 Rodeo underway

DEADWOOD — The Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood features many of the nation’s top athletes. Monday’s barrel racing slack field included Kylee Scribner, who leads the WPRA barrel racing rookie standings.
Scribner hails from Azle, Texas, and turned in a time of 17.13 seconds.
“Coming into the season, we definitely were shooting to be number 1 in the rookie standings,” the 20-year-old Scribner said. She added she will enter several more rodeos, and many tough competitors are on the board.
Scribner had collected $28,268.52 in winnings according to the July 20 rookie standings update. She leads the field by roughly $11,000.
She had to fill her permit to compete as a rookie. That required her to win $1,000 with permit in hand.
Riders meeting that threshold have the option to extend the permit for the rest of the season, or purchase a rookie card. Scribner filled her permit in 2020, bought her extension, and purchased her rookie card in 2021.
High school rodeo, open events, and a few events marked previous experience for Scribner as she worked to introduce her horse to the rodeo atmosphere.
Scribner said the atmospheres mark the biggest differences between the various levels of competition. She added both levels boast tough competitors across the board.
She was 2 years old when starting to ride horses. “I started riding by myself at age 3, and I’ve never gotten off a horse,” she said.
When asked what she enjoys most about barrel racing, Scribner cited the people.
“It reminds you that there are still good people in the world,” Scribner said. She added they willingly pick up others going through a hard time.
One of Scribner’s biggest challenges centers on a high number of blown-out or flat tires while traveling this season. She said a rookie rider tries to learn all of the little secrets.
Scribner uses a 6-year-old horse and said it can be challenging to get it used to things while she tries to do the same. She said such a horse must be athletic and willing to adapt.
“We’re just following the trail; it’s a tour rodeo,” Scribner said when asked what led her to Deadwood. “There is good added money, and we decided to come up here and make a run at it and see what it was all about.”
Future goals naturally include keeping her top spot in the standings. Scribner would also like to keep her horses happy and healthy.
“We’re surrounded by the greats out here,” Scribner said when asked about riders she admires. She cited Emily Miller-Beisel, Brittney Barnett, and Stephanie Fryer as among those who have lent assistance.
Scribner earned her bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State in May.
She plans to compete in Preston, Idaho, on July 30.
Days of ’76 events continued today with steer roping that started at 9 a.m.
