DEADWOOD — Rodeo competitors from seven states earned top honors as the 98th annual Days of ’76 ended Saturday.
Trenten Montero of Winnemucca, Nev., took home the bareback riding title as he collected 87 points on the bronc named Knobs.
Blackfoot, Idaho, steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen claimed the title in the average. He finished two go-rounds in a total time of 8.3 seconds.
Taos Muncy won the saddle bronc riding event. The resident of Corona, N.M., rode the bronc named Bubble Bath for 87.5 points.
Tie down roping featured Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas. He completed two go-rounds in a total time of 16.4 seconds.
Jake Orman (Prairie, Miss.) and Brye Crites (Welch, Okla.) paired for the team roping title. They finished two go-rounds in a total time of 10.6 seconds.
The barrel racing title went to Emily Miller of Weatherford, Okla. Her winning time was 17.61 seconds.
Bull riders Braden Richardson (Jasper, Texas) and Trevor Reiste (Linden, Iowa) tied for top honors, as both scored 87.5 points. They rode the bulls named High Roller and Hox Axe, respectively.
The top six finishers in each event follow.
Bareback riding
1 Trenten Montero (Winnemucca, Nev.) 87 points on Knobs, $4,227.18
2 Orin Larsen (Inglis, Manitoba) 86.5 on Big Spit, $3,240.83
3 Jake Brown (Cleveland, Texas) 86 on Smiling Bob, $2,395.40
4 Shane O’Connell (Rapid City, S.D.) 85 on Strawberry Rocket, $1,549.96
5 Ty Breuer (Mandan, N.D.) 84.5 on Kenny’s Girl, $996.34
6 Tilden Hooper (Carthage, Texas) 84 on Sunday Funday, $704.53
Steer wrestling
1 Stetson Jorgensen (Blackfoot, Idaho) 8.3 seconds on two go-rounds, $3,752.61
2 Mike McGinn (Haines, Ore.) 8.8 on two, $3,263.14
3 Gary Gilbert (Springtown, Texas) 8.9 on two, $2,773.67
4 Curtis Cassidy (Donalda, Alberta) 9.0 on two, $2,284.19
5 Rowdy Parrott (Mamou, La.) 9.2 on two, $1,794.72
6 (tie) Sam Goings (Fallon, Nev.) 9.3 on two, $1,060.51
6 (tie) Tyler Waguespack (Gonzales, La.) 9.3 on two, $1,060.51
Saddle bronc riding
1 Taos Muncy (Corona, N.M.) 87.5 points on Bubble Bath, $4,684.02
2 Stetson Wright (Milford, Utah) 86.5 on Charlotte’s Rocket, $3,591.08
3 (tie) Sterling Crawley (Huntsville, Texas) 86 on Professional Lunatic, $2,185.87
3 (tie) Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, S.D.) 86 on Choctow Bingo, $2,185.87
5 Cody DeMoss (Heflin, La.) 85 on Lunatic Lucy, $1,092.93
6 Chase Brooks (Deer Lodge, Mont.) 84.5 on Testify, $780.67
Tie down roping
1 Caleb Smidt (Bellville, Texas) 16.4 seconds on two go-rounds, $4,220.53
2 Jake Pratt (Ellensburg, Wash.) 17.0 on two, $3,670.02
3 Cody Huber (Albia, Iowa) 17.3 on two, $3,119.52
4 (tie) Catfish Brown (Collinsville, Texas) 17.4 on two, $2,293.76
4 (tie) Adam Gray (Seymour, Texas) 17.4 on two, $2,293.76
6 Clint Kindred (Oral, S.D.) 18.1 on two, $1,468.01
Team roping
1 Jake Orman (Prairie, Miss.) and Brye Crites (Welch, Okla.) 10.6 seconds on two go-rounds, $4,012.05 each
2 Brenten Hall (Jay, Okla.) and Chase Tryan (Helena, Mont.) 10.8 on two, $3,488.74 each
3 Turner Harris (Killdeer, N.D.) and Jade Nelson (Midland, S.D.) 10.9 on two, $2,965.43 each
4 Levi Simpson (Ponoka, Alberta) and Shay Dixon Carroll (La Junta, Colo.) 11.7 on two, $2,442.12 each
5 Chad Masters (Cedar Hill, Tenn.) and Wesley Thorp (Throckmorton, Texas) 12.8 on two, $1,918.80 each
6 Dale Benevides (Naalehu, Hawaii) and Jesse Hines (Hondo, Texas) 13.8 on two, $1,395.49 each
Barrel racing
1 Emily Miller (Weatherford, Okla.) 17.61 seconds, $5,342.96
2 Leslie Smalygo (Skiatook, Okla.) 17.63, $4,274.36
3 Brittney Barnett (Stephenville, Texas) 17.79, $3,472.92
4 Cheyenne Wimberley (Stephenville, Texas) 17.83, $2,671.48
5 Stevi Hillman (Weatherford, Texas) 17.84, $2,137.18
6 (tie) Leia Pluemer (Bosque Farms, N.M.) 17.85, $1,469.31
6 (tie) Cambra Smith (Decatur, Texas) 17.85, $1,469.31
Bull riding
1 (tie) Braden Richardson (Jasper, Texas) 87.5 points on High Roller, $4,110.15
1 (tie) Trevor Reiste (Linden, Iowa) 87.5 on Hot Axe, $4,110.15
3 Matt Palmer (Poplar Grove, Ill.) 87 on Rock N Roll Fantasy, $2,636.70
4 (tie) Brady Portenier (Caldwell, Idaho) 85 on Knockin em Back, $1,395.90
4 (tie) Daylon Swearingen (Rochelle, Ga.) 85 on Pink Tornado, $1,395.90
6 Nathan Hatchel (Hennessey, Okla.) 83.5 on Jasper, $775.50
