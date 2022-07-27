Pictured in the photo, Katelyn Kammerer was crowned Days of ’76 Princess on Monday. She is pictures by some of the saddles that other queen contestants won. Pictured right, Junior Miss Days of ’76 honors went to Bailey Feistner.
Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.