DEADWOOD — Ask several people to share what the Days of ’76 Rodeo means to them, and each will likely give a different answer.
Saturday’s festivities included a party to recognize past event winners and others who have competed or worked on the rodeo that observed its 100th year this year.
Several of those individuals shared their special memories.
Days of ’76 Committee member Jon Mattson recognized the Coburn family and noted that A.A. “Doc” Coburn helped found the Days of ’76 event in the 1920s.
Jim Korkow’s company provided stock at the rodeo for many years. He recalled his was one of three companies to do so.
“One of the things I really remember back then is that the rodeo was Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all afternoon,” Korkow said. Contracts called for the stock to be at the site by midnight Wednesday.
“This is always one of our crew’s favorite rodeos,” Korkow said. He added there was no place like downtown Deadwood to spend afternoons and evenings.
David Allen provided context on Deadwood’s history, as his mother was mayor for two terms. He lives near Billings, Mont., but said Deadwood is always home to him.
Allen’s great-grandfather arrived via wagon from Fort Pierre. His father served many years on the committee.
“I made a great part of my living from rodeo, and I never entered one event in my life,” Allen said. He worked many years in the PRCA office, and one of the first all-around champions with whom he worked was Paul Tierney.
Efforts of Allen and others helped make the bullfight series a bona fide event in 1980, he said. Deadwood was a logging and mining town when he grew up here.
“This is one of the great places to come back to, where life is pretty real,” Allen said. “You’re all real as well, or you wouldn’t be here for this.”
Paul Tierney served with Allen on the board and has competed in rodeo events for a number of years.
“They’ve always been willing to fill in wherever there was a vacancy,” Tierney said in describing board members.
He recalled when Spearfish’s Seven Down Arenas hosted the circuit finals, and the Deadwood committee put on the event.
Deadwood hosted the circuit finals in 1978, and Tierney recalled the rodeo was good. “They’ve continued over the years to build and make it better,” Tierney said.
The Mattson family received a salute from Tierney.
He said members have really stepped forward over the years.
Gary Parli (pronounced par-lye) attended the reunion from his Oklahoma home. His first trip here was in 1969, and he worked it eight to 10 times during the ensuing 21-year time span.
“I got to work this rodeo with some of the greatest bullfighters,” Parli said. “This rodeo is just so special.”
Parli came to Deadwood for the Days of ’76 museum opening. He said the fond memories flow every time he comes here, and he saluted the committee’s volunteer efforts.
“I’ve said this for years. You really cannot afford to have a rodeo if you have to pay everybody on the committee what they’re making on their job,” Parli said. He added people donate because they love to do so.
“Thank you for all you do for rodeo, and especially what you did for my career,” Parli said. “It was unbelievable when I got to work Deadwood.”
Duane Reichert said his parents went to one rodeo — Deadwood — when he was a young boy. People routinely ask about the best rodeo he has ever worked, and he responded by saying Deadwood.
Jerry Wayne Olson first came to Deadwood as a young boy.
“As a kid, we would ride our ponies from one campsite to the other,” Olson said. He added groups would ride in from other cities and set up their tents.
Deadwood was the first PRCA rodeo Olson’s father worked. Olson first worked Deadwood at age 19 and said the boys really enjoyed it here.
“It’s been fun to watch it develop from what it was when I was a kid, to what it is today,” Olson said.
Barry Bender said his uncle worked this rodeo on many occasions, and his daughter was a trick rider.
He added great bullfighters like Steve Mowry, Reichert, and Parli have worked here.
Bender said his cousin told him that Deadwood was the favorite rodeo for her father and her.
“You jut have to take your hats off for the committees and stuff that make this happen,” Bender said. “It’s a lot of work, a lot of volunteer stuff.”
Bill Walsh’s association with the Days of ’76 has spanned 45 years, and he has attended about one-half of the years.
“Anybody that remembers Casey Tibbs will understand what a great promoter he was for Deadwood,” Walsh said. He added the Days of ’76 was the biggest deal when he bought into the Franklin Hotel.
Walsh’s great-uncle Tommy Callahan came to the area in 1876 as a worker for one of the Fort Pierre stagecoach drivers. Family members still remember stories Callahan told about Deadwood’s early days.
