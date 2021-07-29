DEADWOOD — Military veterans were thanked for their efforts Wednesday night as the Days of ’76 Rodeo celebrated Military Appreciation Night.
Three area veterans entered the arena in a horsedrawn wagon as their military accomplishments were cited.
A song for each military branch was played, with a flag carried into the arena. Veterans of the branch stood as that song sounded.
Veterans of the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Coast Guard received recognition.
“Let’s stand with them now and salute all of them for what they have given for the freedom that you and I enjoy,” rodeo announcer Randy Corley said in addressing the crowd.
The performance ended a lengthy day of rodeo.
Timed event slack featuring steer wrestling, tie down roping, and team roping began at 8 a.m. Wednesday. That competition ended at 5:45 p.m., or 1 hour 15 minutes before the 7 p.m. performance.
Leaders after Wednesday’s first performance follow.
Bareback riding
1 Will Martin 83.5 points
2 Ty Breuer 83
3 Tanner Aus 81.5
4 Logan Patterson 76
Steer wrestling
1 Tristan Martin 4.5 seconds
2 Heath Thomas 5.0
3 Bridger Chambers 8.0
4 Scott Guenthner 13.8
5 Jesse Brown 14.8
Saddle bronc riding
1 Wade Sundell 88 points
2 (tie) Jarrod Hammons 83.5
2 (tie) Zeke Thurston 83.5
2 (tie) Chuck Schmidt 83.5
5 Kolby Wanchuk 81
6 Treyson Antonick 79.5
Tie down roping
1 Blake Chauvin 10.2 seconds
2 Tyler Forsberg 12.8
3 Ryle Smith 18.0
4 Colton Farquer 18.7
5 Bryce Barney 21.3
Barrel racing
1 Molly Otto 16.58 seconds
2 Cheyenne Wimberley 16.62
3 Summer Kosel 16.67
4 Jimmie Smith 16.84
5 (tie) Jessi Fish 16.91
5 (tie) Christine Laughlin 16.91
Team roping
1 Junior Dees-Matt Sherwood 4.3 seconds
2 Clay smith-Jade Corkill 4.4
3 Erich Rogers-Paden Bray 4.5
4 Jake Clay-Billie Jack Saebens 11.1
Bull riding
1 (tie) Ky John Hamilton 84 points
1 (tie) Sage Steele Kimzey 84
3 Roscoe Jarboe 82
Rodeo action continued with timed event slack Tuesday morning. The second PRCA performance will begin at 7 p.m.
