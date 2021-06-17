Day 2 of SD High School Rodeo Finals in the books

FORT PIERRE — Cutting and Reigned Cow Horse were spotlighted on Day 2 of the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals, Wednesday, in Pierre.

Results follow.

Boy’s Cutting

1.   Carter Fortune (Quinn) 20.00 average and    81.50 points

2. Trey Fuller (Faith) 18.00 average and 78.00 points

3. Caden Stoddard (Norris) 16.00 average and    76.00 points

4. Jace Ullerich (Humboldt) 14.00 average and 70.50 points

5. Colter Meeks (Hay Springs, Neb.) 12.00 average and 58.50 points

Girls cutting

1. Elizabeth Haiar (Rapid City) 20.00 average and 82.00 points

2. Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 16.00 average and 73.00 points

3. Kimberly Johnson (Mud Butte) 18.00 average and 66.50

4. Sophia Meyer (Rapid City) 14.00 average and 66.50 points

5. Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence)  12.00 average and 64.50 points

6. Kylie Crago (Belle Fourche) 10.00 average and 55.50 points

8. Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 6.00 average and 52.00 points

12. Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 2.00 average and 35.50 points

Reined Cow Horse (after two go-rounds)

1. Cadell Brunsch (Pine Ridge) 60.00 points

2. Jackson Grimes (Kadoka) 53.50 points

3. Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 52.50 points

4. Linkyn Petersek (Colome)  50.00 points

5. Garret Phillips (Winner) 44.00 points

10. Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 36.50 points

13. Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 31.00

