Davis named permanent BHSU volleyball coach

SPEARFISH — Padraic McMeel, Black Hills State’s director of athletics has announced the hiring of Bree Davis as the next BHSU head women’s volleyball coach.
“Since the end of the 2022 volleyball season, we have been evaluating the volleyball program and the next leader of the program,” said McMeel. “Working closely with the volleyball coach selection committee, we visited with several candidates. In the end, the immense passion and dedication Bree Davis has for BHSU, and the student-athletes in this program was evident, and will be the cornerstone to the future success of this program.
“It is my pleasure that we announce Bree Davis as the next full-time head women’s volleyball coach at BHSU. I am excited to work with Coach Davis and the entire volleyball program to continue building on the legacy of this program,” McMeel added.
Davis first joined the Lady Yellow Jackets volleyball program as an assistant volleyball coach in June of 2021, before taking on head coaching duties in an interim role for the 2022 season.
“I am extremely grateful to be named the next head volleyball coach at Black Hills State University,” Davis said. “This community, department, and team welcomed me and my family in with open arms when we arrived here in 2021, and we immediately knew this place was special.
“I want to thank Padraic (McMeel) and our administration for their thoughtfulness and guidance through this entire process. I want to thank my colleagues for the mentorship and unwavering support I have received through this process. But most importantly, I want to thank my athletes that have committed to this journey we are about to go on together and continue to work hard towards the vision we have created together.
Davis said she accepts the chalenges ahead.
“I speak for myself and our team that we know we have work to do to live up to the expectations and goals we have set for ourselves, but we are ready. We are proud and excited to start building towards being a winning volleyball program and competing at the highest level we can,” Davis said.
Before coming to Black Hills State, Davis was a graduate assistant coach at Southern Arkansas University from 2019 to 2021.
During her time there, she helped the team to its first win against a ranked opponent in school history and coached the first two Second Team All-Conference players there since 2015.
Before that, she was a volunteer assistant coach at Northern Arizona University in 2019, where she assisted the staff in stat tracking, team drills and other duties.
Prior to coaching collegiately, she has over six years of experience coaching and managing youth volleyball, including time as the head varsity coach at Coconino High School in Arizona from 2017-2018.
Davis also played collegiately at Grand Canyon University on both the indoor and beach volleyball teams from 2013-14 before transferring to play at the University of Great Falls from 2014-16. While at UGF, she earned First Team All-Conference, the NAIA Champions of Character Award, and was named Frontier Conference Player of the Week four times.
Davis earned her Master of Science degree in Kinesiology-Coaching in 2021 from SAU, and her bachelor’s degree in Leadership Business Management from GCU.
Black Hills State volleyball will begin spring practices in January 2023, with nine returning players, and they have already added seven more players, who have signed on for the 2023 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.