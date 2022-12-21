Davis named permanent BHSU volleyball coach
SPEARFISH — Padraic McMeel, Black Hills State’s director of athletics has announced the hiring of Bree Davis as the next BHSU head women’s volleyball coach.  

“Since the end of the 2022 volleyball season, we have been evaluating the volleyball program and the next leader of the program,” said McMeel. “Working closely with the volleyball coach selection committee, we visited with several candidates. In the end, the immense passion and dedication Bree Davis has for BHSU, and the student-athletes in this program was evident, and will be the cornerstone to the future success of this program.

