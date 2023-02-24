The Real Estate Center of Spearfish drew the winner of the ‘Kickin for College / Shootin’ for the Stars’ $1,000 college scholarship on Monday during half time of the Spearfish Spartans basketball game. Danika Brown’s name was drawn as the winner. Pictured from the left: Sue Cramer, Lori DeVries, Danika Brown, Beth Mathis and Kari Engen. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
SPEARFISH – The Real Estate Center of Spearfish drew the winner of this years ‘Kickin for College / Shootin’ for the Stars’ $1,000 college scholarship during half time of the boys basketball game on Monday.
Danika Brown’s name was drawn as the winner out of the six students that had qualified at previous games.
“I am a sophomore so I haven’t chosen a college yet but I want to be a personal or athletic trainer, or a registered nurse,” said Brown.
Six students qualified for the drawing. Sydney Brost and Charlie Rasmussen both qualified twice, Max Engen, Lola Ruml, Hollie Wise, and Danika Brown either made a field goal or basket during the half time of a home football or basketball games this school year, qualifying them for the $1,000 college scholarship drawing.
Over the past 16 years, the Real Estate Center has awarded $37,000 in college scholarships to Spearfish High School students.
“We started the scholarship program 16 years ago and we do it to help support the students in the Spearfish schools, to give back to the community, and it helps students further their education,” said Sue Cramer, Real Estate Center of Spearfish.
