real estate copy.jpg

 The Real Estate Center of Spearfish drew the winner of the ‘Kickin for College / Shootin’ for the Stars’ $1,000 college scholarship on Monday during half time of the Spearfish Spartans basketball game. Danika Brown’s name was drawn as the winner. Pictured from the left: Sue Cramer, Lori DeVries, Danika Brown, Beth Mathis and Kari Engen. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

By Tim Potts

Black Hills Pioneer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.