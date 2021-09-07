SPEARFISH — Scott Peterson of Littleton, Colo., sips a soda as he stretches out on the Spearfish City Park grass and watches other mountain bike racers finish Sunday’s Dakota Five-O. The 50-mile race returned to Spearfish after a hiatus, and this marked the first such race for Peterson.
“Friends invited me to come up and do it,” said Peterson, who stressed he is not the Scott Peterson in the current news cycle.
Peterson had never visited South Dakota or northern Wyoming before this weekend. “It was more about the attraction to come up here and hang out, doing what we like to do,” he said.
Goals included a podium finish in his age class, which was Male 50-54. Peterson said that was realistic until his bike sustained a broken handlebar, which happened when the bike got too close to a tree. It occurred on the final section of single-track before coming on the gravel road before riding for the finish line.
Peterson’s time of 4 hours, 58 minutes and 19 seconds placed him eighth in that group. He was able to steer, thanks to a strap attached to the bar so he could shift and brake.
“Dakota Ridge was really challenging,” Peterson said. “It’s very technical, and it ended up with a lot of people walking (their bikes).”
Peterson said everyone on the course was great and had a great time.
“I haven’t done a lot of mountain bike racing since I moved to Colorado,” said Peterson, who previously lived in Wisconsin. “I have in the past done, multiple times, point-to-point longer distance races.”
Peterson said the Dakota Five-O course is a bit more challenging than others he has entered, with rocks and hard climbing contributing to its technical nature.
He works as a corporate finance representative for a manufacturing company. Peterson lives in western Littleton and bikes to his downtown office.
“Last year — I don’t remember driving downtown — I had 6,000 commuting miles just going to and from work,” said Peterson. He estimated he rode 35 to 40 miles per day.
Peterson usually bikes at 5 a.m. and said that helps him get his body going. A one-hour drive home generally allows him to forget about anything happening that day, he added.
Would he return to this race in the future if the situation presented itself? “I would: with a new handlebar,” he said with a hearty laugh.
COVID-19 forced this race to take the virtual route in 2020. Peterson said it is great for the race to return in 2021.
“People are really enjoying being able to get out and do the things we’ve gotten accustomed to doing,” he said.
Nicholas Jenkins of Colorado Springs, Colo., won the overall title in 3 hours, 43 minutes and 3 seconds. Mankato, Minn., resident Jenna Rinehart won the women’s title in 4:28:22.
