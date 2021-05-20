Dakota Barrie new Spearfish girls basketball coach

SPEARFISH — Dakota Barrie is the new Spearfish High School girls’ basketball coach.
She replaces Eric Lappe who resigned after the 2020-21 season.
“I played basketball at Black Hills State,” said Barrie. “My ultimate goal was to get back to Spearfish. That’s where my family is, and so that’s kind of been my dream to get back there.”
See full story in Friday's Black Hills Pioneer.
