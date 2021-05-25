Creekside Elementary holds Fun Run

SPEARFISH — On Friday, May, 7, the third grade students at Creekside Elementary had a fun run. The fundraiser gave students an opportunity to raise money for our field trips including a Devils Tower hike, swimming at the Spearfish water park, a class T-shirt for each student and many other events and activities. A special thank you to friends, family, and the community for your support. A big thank you for the specific sponsors who donated prizes for our runners. Thank you to Dana Meyer Orthodontics who supplied our top three prizes and our three raffle prizes. These prizes included a razor trick trike, a fishing pole and all the gear to head out for a great day at the lake, a Razor Ripstick, a Huffy Green Machine, $100 cash and a water park pass to the Spearfish water park. Culvers provided each student with an ice cream treat, and Safeway provided each student with a refreshing bottle of water after their run.
