Courtney Pool named Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball coach

STURGIS — Courtney Pool will take over as the Sturgis Brown High School varsity girls’ basketball coach for the 2022-2023 season.
She replaces Jordan Proefrock, who resigned earlier this year.
Pool grew up in Newell and played basketball with her sister, Teryn, and then played at the University of Wyoming.
Pool worked as a graduate assistant at Wyoming, and then had the opportunity to continue coaching in college, or come back to Newell and coach Jordan Proefrock, her sister.
“I always thought it would be pretty cool to play basketball with one sister in college and then coach the other, so I came back and coached Jordan.”
Later, Pool went to California and got her master’s degree in collegiate athletic directing but missed the kids, so she started coaching again in Texas.
Pool has served as the junior varsity coach for the Lady Scoopers the past two years, and was a volunteer coach prior to that.
Pool talked about the goals and strategies she has for this first year team.
“I plan to work on fundamentals, and then work on situations to win games that people don’t think we should and build from there,” said Pool. “During the open gyms, we break down into small group instruction by position with three or four players, and then move to shooting stations. We give the players homework and they come in two days a week and work on that.”
Pool has been having free instructional clinics once a month at the Sturgis Armory to work with younger players, grades three thru eight, to continually build the basketball program in Sturgis.
The next clinic is July 10, and information is available on the Sturgis Brown girls basketball team page.
A couple challenges Pool will face is not having Proefrock to help coach, and creating a basketball program that is sustainable. “We have to figure out how we compete against the large AA schools, also competing in the Black Hills Conference, focusing on the athletes we have now and into the future.”
Pool talked about the opportunities she sees with the team this first season.
“I am excited about the season and the opportunities with this team as I had almost all of them on junior varsity last season and they had success, winning 11 games. We have worked on some things, built some confidence and they continue to improve, she said”
The first season will start with only two players that saw some varsity time last season due to last year’s team being loaded with seniors.
“This team is very close and a great group of kids, we will try to play faster, press people, and play man to man, as we lost most of the height from last year’s team.”
“I am most excited about the commendatory between the kids and they have already bought into the program and the young kids are even coming to learn and play,” said Pool.
