Connecticut hill climber seeks to meet challenge

STURGIS — Allen Gerrard prepared to compete at Friday’s Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club hill climb event and took a philosophical view of something he was seeing for the first time.
“This is the toughest hill I’ve seen,” the 66-year-old Gerrard said “But, I’m going to give it a shot and see what happens. Regardless of what happens, I’m not going to have any regrets; we’re making memories.”
Gerrard planned to enter four events, likely in the 450cc, 4-stroke, and over-50 categories. He is a racing veteran from Prospect, Conn., and holds the current AMA Vintage Grand National title.
He has watched hill climb events since he was young and started riding since 2004.
“When I used to watch it as a spectator, I always wanted to do it,” Gerrard said of his start in hill climbing. He added his children said they wanted to give it a try, and the Gerrards turned it into a family activity.
“Everywhere you go, hill climb people are like family,” Gerrard said. “They help each other out, even if you’re competing against someone else.”
That family aspect is what Gerrard enjoys the most. “I meet more people hill climbing than anything else; it’s amazing,” he said.
What poses the biggest challenge for Gerrard?
“Getting older, I’m always looking for an adrenaline rush,” he said. “My saying is, rather than just living your life, you should experience it.”
His children followed through and compete in the sport. One of his sons, Kyle Gerrard, finished second in the nation for Vintage class racers while using a 1978 YZ 400 bike.
Gerrard’s bike of choice Friday was a 2006, 450 KTM that holds a lot of sentimental value.
He purchased the factory demo bike from good friend and New England factory sale representative Dan Salmone, who passed away shortly thereafter in his 40s. That bike has a carbuerator whereas many of the current ones are fuel-injected.
“I’ll never sell it; it reminds me of that guy,” Gerrard said of the bike. “I think about him all the time.”
Gerrard has suffered numerous injuries through the years, and his bike has undergone slight changes.
Adjustments include flex bars which “give” a bit when he hits a jolt. A steering damper stabilizer helps reduce the jolt that a previously broken wrist receives.
Earliest hill climbing memories include a really steep hill in Canaan, N.H. Rules mandated one hand on the throttle to qualify as a distance if the top is not reached.
“I never let go, so I’ve got some photos of me holding on to the bike in the air, upside down, because I didn’t want to lose a couple of feet of distance,” Gerrard recalled with a laugh.
Gerrard said he has never seen anything like the Sturgis soil. He added the soil is dust-like when dry and turns to grease when some water is added.
He first heard of Sturgis from some Minnesota friends. Gerrard arrived one October to see it and decided to come here during Rally week.
“You don’t want to get hurt; that’s number 1,” Gerrard said in outlining his goals. “You want to make the top, and if it turns into a podium finish or something, that’s a bonus.”
Gerrard has “tunnel vision” while at the starting line.
“When I’m at the starting line and all the noise and everything’s going on, I don’t hear anything,” he said. “I’m focused straight ahead; you look where you want to go.”
He enters as many classes as he can, with the first of two runs serving as a test and tune.
Gerrard usually enters roughly 14 hill climb events each year. He likes to enter hill climb events he comes across in other states.
“I can’t ever envision not doing it; I’m going to do it forever,” Gerrard said when asked how much longer he sees himself climbing hills.
Gerrard cited the example of Fred Marsh, a New Englander who competed in his final hill climb at age 89. Another of Gerrard’s friends climbed hills for 50 straight years.
