STURGIS — Tommy Shimak does not worry about what could happen to him if he crashes during a flat track motorcycle racing event.
“What’s the worst that can happen to me on this? Is it going to be breaking my legs again?” Shimak asked. “I already know bad consequences.”
It is easy to see how the 31-year-old from Leadville, Colo., can think this way. The former ski racer fell 4 ½ stories during a construction accident 8 ½ years ago and suffered two exploded femurs.
“When I came out of it, they (doctors) deemed me, technically, 55% disabled from the waist down,” Shimak said. He lost more than 50% of the left quadriceps and 45% of the right quad.
He stood 5 feet 11 inches tall before the accident and is now 5-7.
Shimak entered the Harley-Davidson Hooligan Flat Track class at Tuesday’s Jackpine Gypsies Extreme Flat Track event, which is part of the Flat Out Friday series. His involvement in the sport began not even a year ago when a friend built a bike and convinced him to start.
Shimak’s current bike boasts 1,205 CC. Most flat-track racers use bikes having 750 CC or fewer cc’s, but Hooligan bikes must have 750 CC or more along with a street-legal profile. That means no change in the frame, swing arm, or suspension.
Austin Johns built Shimak’s bike for him. Shimak credits him with helping him escape severe bouts of depression.
“You’ve got a good-looking bike that has some potential,” Shimak recalled Johns telling him. “I’m going to put something together for you, and we’ll go from there.”
Shimak entered a race in October 2021 and has traveled the country ever since.
“My goal is to make every main that I can,” Shimak said. “I’ve done that so far.”
Hooligan racing gives Shimak a chance to escape reality, put the world behind him, and going in a circle. Respect is also vital to him.
“If you don’t respect the bike, it’s going to mistreat you,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing with a lot of the flat-track riders.” He went on to say they respect everything in their environment.
Shimak is also able to return to motorcycle racing’s roots thanks to the Hooligan series. He said many began racing on a crude, not-quite-full race machine that was driven daily.
“It’s also getting more towards the spirit of Harley, being a rough-necked guy on a bike,” Shimak said.
Johns said he would build a bike the Hooligan world had never really seen.
Inner components were taken from a Buell motor and used to create a Hooligan-Buellster “crotch rocket.”
Shimak was routinely asked what he wanted the bike to include.
He went with his mechanic’s instincts, and Shimak began learning the basics so he could provide input.
He purchased this bike about a year after his accident and started riding a year after that. Motivation for riding was as simple as it gets.
“I’ve always been the type of person, I don’t like being told no and I can’t do something,” Shimak said. “I’m going to do it anyway.”
Shimak started teaching himself to stand and rewalk 2 ½ to three months after the accident.
He walked without assistance only three months later.
“It was the proudest day of my life,” Shimak’s mother Doreinda recalled. “I was called out, and he said, ‘Mom, you’ve got to see this.’”
Sturgis is seeing Shimak for the first time.
He described it as a bucket-list activity to come see what it is about.
“You see all these other people that love the same type of thing that you love with motorcycles,” Shimak said in describing Sturgis’ excitement to him.
