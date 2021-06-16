Collin Palmer takes tie down roping lead at CNFR

CASPER, Wyo. — Black Hills State University’s Collin Palmer vaulted to the tie down roping average lead following Tuesday night’s performance at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.
Palmer turned in a time of 11.3 seconds in his third go-round. That gave him a total time of 35.8 seconds on three go-rounds and leads the field by 0.1 second in the average.
“He just made a smart run and kept himself in it,” Black Hills State head coach Glen Lammers said of Palmer’s effort. “I thought he scored well and put a good run together.”
The top 12 in each event following the third go-round advance to the short go. Lammers talked about what Palmer needs to do if he advances.
“You have to see what livestock you draw and prepare accordingly,” Lammers said. He added riders have a good idea of what the calves will be like once the short go-round is reached.
“Then, you still have to read and react,” Lammers said.
Lammers said Courtney Peters is in a very good position. She has finished two breakaway roping go-rounds in a total time of 5.2 seconds going into Wednesday’s performance.
“Overall, I think the kids have done well,” Lammers said. “They are being consistent and controlling what they can control and doing the best they can with the draw that they have.”
Brink enjoyed a solid goat tying go-round (7.1 seconds), with Emilee Pauley doing likewise in barrel racing (14.50 seconds), according to Lammers.
Lammers said goals center on staying consistent and taking advantage of opportunities.
Black Hills State, with 50 points, is 22nd in the women’s team standings. The Yellow Jacket men are 27th at 90 points.
Yellow Jacket scores from Tuesday, along with current averages, follow.
TAYLE BRINK
Goat tying: 7.1 seconds on second go-round, 14.1 on two
TAYLOR HANSON
Barrel racing: 15.03 seconds on second go-round, 29.70 on two
EMILEE PAULEY
Barrel racing: 14.50 seconds on second go-round, 29.04 on two COLLIN PALMER
Tie down roping: 14.6 seconds on second go-round, 11.3 on third go, 35.8 on three
TANNER FITE
Team roping: no time with South Dakota State University’s Colton Carlson, no time on two
CHANDLER COMFORT
Team roping: no time with South Dakota State University’s Judd Grover, 6.5 on one
The top five in the average of each event, along with Black Hills State athletes follow. Only events with Yellow Jacket athletes are listed.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1 Zoie Bedke (Idaho State) 7.9 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Brianna Williams (Chadron State) 12.6 on three
3 Taylor Lawson (Southwest Texas Junior College) 16.3 on three
4 Mckenzie Frizzell (New Mexico State) 29.8 on three
5 Kaitlyn Harwell (New Mexico State) 5.5 on two
Black Hills State: Courtney Peters 5.2 on two for 16th place, Tayle Brink 12.4 on one for 48th
GOAT TYING
1 Paige Rasmussen (Montana State) 18.9 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Mayce Marek (Wharton County Junior College) 19.7 on three
3 Kodey Hoss (Weatherford College) 20.3 on three
4 Maddee Doerr (Cochise College) 20.7 on three
Black Hills State: Tayle Brink 14.1 on two for 22nd place
BARREL RACING
1 Jaylie Matthews (East Mississippi Community College) 42.70 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Abby Hepper (Southwest Oklahoma State) 42.92 on three
3 Bradi Good (Weatherford College) 43.51 on three
4 Taylor Lawson (Southwest Texas Junior College) 43.82 on three
5 Emma Smith (Texas A&M) 45.46 on three
Black Hills State: Emilee Pauley 29.04 on two for 24th place, Taylor Hanson 29.70 on two for 32nd place
TIE DOWN ROPING
1 Collin Palmer (Black Hills State) 35.8 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Austin Madison (Mid-Plains Community College) 35.9 on three
3 Hiyo Yazzie (Mesalands Community College) 57.4 on three
4 Chasen Thrasher (University of Tennessee-Martin) 20.3 on two
5 Chadron Coffield (University of Wyoming) 21.8 on two
TEAM ROPING
1 JC Yeahquo (Western Oklahoma State College) and LJ Yeahquo (Western Oklahoma State College) 20.8 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Will Eddleman (Cisco College) and Garrett Jacobs (Sul Ross State) 32.4 on three
3 Stran Morris (Western Oklahoma State College) and Kolton White (Southeast Oklahoma State) 37.2 on three
4 Teegan Leno (Montana State) and Jaret Whitman (Montana State) 17.8 on two
5 Jace Engesser (Gillette) and Wheaton Williams (Casper) 26.4 on two
Black Hills State: Chandler Comfort and Judd Grover (South Dakota State) 6.5 on one for 29th place, Tanner Fite and Colton Carlson (South Dakota State) no time.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.