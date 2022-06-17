College National Rodeo Finals setting stage Saturday’s finale

CASPER, Wyo. — The College National Rodeo Finals has one more go-round Performance before the finals Tomorrow in Casper Wyo.
Black Hills State University had two cowgirls compete in barrel racing Thursday, Sydney Maher and Emilee M. Pauley.
“Emilee Pauley went, and she had two clean runs, and she was making her best run of the finals, and she ended up on the wrong side of the barrel as she went to finish, and unfortunately she ws disqualified,” said Glenn Lammers, Black Hills State University’s rodeo coach. “Sydney Maher ran a 14.6 tonight. It was a solid run for her, her best of the week.
“I’ve had a conversation with our student athletes about hopefilly being here has lit a fire under them, and they just can’t wait to get back to this event again.”
Emilee (Pauley( and Brooklyn (Hanson) are up today, and they both have good opportunities to do good things there to make the finals if they make good runs,” Lammers said.
The top five team standings as well as event standings, plus where BHSU athletes finished follows.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Shea M. Fournier, (McNeese State) 234.0 average and 155.0 total points
2. Cash M. Wilson, (Tarleton State University) 226.5 average and 120.0 total points
3. Quintin H McWhorter (Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo) 222.5 average and 80.0 total points
4. John G.Allen, (Iowa Central Community College) 208.0 average and 40.0 total points
5. Sage L. Miller (Laramie College) 207.5 average and 20.0 total points
Bareback Riding
1. Cole P. Franks, (Missouri Valley College) 236.0 average and 170.0 total points
2.Ty C. Pope, (Missouri Valley College) 233.5 average and 160.0 total points
3. Tyler Griffin, (Southwest Oklahoma State) 231.0 average 115.0 total points
4. Gauge L. McBride, (Panola College) 222.0 average and 115.0 total points
5. Kolt Dement, (Panola College) 221.5 average and 70.0 total points
Bull Riding
1.Tristen A. Hutchings (Sul Ross State University) 167.0 150.0 total points
2. Cole B. Skender (Three Rivers College) 159.0 average and 140.0 total points
3. Casey L.Roberts (Three Rivers College) 157.0 average and 135.0 total points
4. TJ Schmidt (Panhandle State University) 78.0 average and 55.0 total points
Tie Down Roping
1. Kincade C. Henry (Panola College) 29.1 average and 125.0 total points
2. Linkyn L. Petersek (Casper College) 30.9 average and 80.0 total points
3. Cody M. Stewart (Feather River College) 32.2 average and 55.0 total points
4. Kare J. Bacque (Sam Houston State University) 33.2 average and 50.0 total points
5. Scott L. Halverson (Iowa Central Comm College) 35.0 average, and 70.0 total points
Steer Wrestling
1. Walt Arnold, (Tarleton State University) 13.2 average and 140.0 total points
2. Tucker R. Alberts (Missouri Valley College) 13.7 average and 130.0 total points
3. Ty D. Allred (Tarleton State University) 18.4 average and 40.0 total points
4. Austin T. Hurlburt (University of Wyoming) 19.0 average and 3.3 total points
5. Mike H. Nannini (Montana State University) 23.1 average and 70.0 total points
Team Roping
1.bLogan A. Moore, (Wharton County Junior College) 18.0 average and 170.0 total points
1. Mason W. Moore (Sam Houston State University) 18.0 average and 170.0 total points
2. Jace R. Helton (Weatherford College) 23.1 average and 65.0 total points
2. Riley C. Kittle (Cisco College) 23.1 average and 65.0 total points
3. Will C. McCraw (University of Tennessee-Martin) 30.0 average and 80.0 total points
3. Cole Walker, (University of Tennessee-Martin) 30.0 average and 80.0 total points
4. Brad A. Moreno (Central Arizona College) 38.3 average and 50.0 total points
5. Trystin K. Hooper (Western Hills College) 40.6 and 20.0 total points
5. David G. Stark (Fresno State) 40.6 and 20.0
11. James Ramirez (Montana Western University) 12.7 average and zero total points
12. Clayton J. Backhaus (Black Hills State University) 114.5 average and zero total points
Barrel Racing
1. Sadie J. Wolaver (Southwest Oklahoma State) 42.72 average and 205.0 total points
2. Emma M. Smith (Texas A&M) 43.21 average and 80.0 total points
2. Abby L. Hepper (Southwest Oklahoma State) 43.21 average and 65.0 total points
4. Bradi S .Good (Weatherford College) 43.24 average and 20.0 total points
5. Taycie G. Matthews (East Mississippi Community College) 143.37 average and 10.0 total points
27. Sydney L. Maher (Black Hills State University) 149.59 average and zero total points
32. Emilee M. Pauley (Black Hills State University) 29.74 average and zero total points
Breakaway Roping
1. Alli M. Masters (Southwest Oklahoma State) 7.1 average and 130.0 total points
2. Madalyn S. Richards (Texas A&M) 7.6 average and 75.0 total points
2. Briena N. Wells (Weatherford College) 7.6 average and 23.3 total points
4. Blair R. Bryant (East Mississippi Community College) 7.7 average and zero total points
5. Maddy K. Deerman (Tarleton State University) 7.8 average and 35.0 total points
55. Brooklyn D. Hanson (Black Hills State University) 6.3 average and zero (Black Hills State University)
Goat Tying
1. Aimee R. Davis (Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo) 18.7 average and 115.0 total points
2. Kamryn L. Duncan (McNeese State) 8.9 average and 65.0 total points
3. Kodey K. Hoss (Weatherford College) 19.1 average and 30.0 total points
4. Jaicee L. Bastian (Utah Valley University) 19.8 average and 55.0 total points
5. Kaytlyn R. Miller (Texas Tech University-Lubbock) 19.9 average and 115.0 total points
39. Cashae G.McGee, (Black Hills State University) 18.0 average and zero total points
47. Emilee M. Pauley (Black Hills State University) 13.6 average and zero total points
Men’s Team Standings
1. Missouri Valley College 380.0
2. Tarleton State University 325.0
3. Casper College 310.0
4. Panola College 290.0
5. McNeese State University 285.0
Women’s Team Standings
1. Southwestern Oklahoma State University 215.0
2. Texas A&M University 170.0
3. Montana State University 150.0
4. Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo 145.0
5. Texas Tech University-Lubbock 140.0
