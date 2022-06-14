College National Finals Rodeo underway

CASPER, Wyo. — The College National Rodeo Finals is entering its third day today with a full slate of events in Casper, Wyo..
Glenn Lammers, the Black Hills State rodeo coach, said barrel racing finished their second go this morning,and everyone else will compete throughout the day, with all go-round events completed before tonight’s first performance.
“Sunday we had the broncs and the breakaway, and yesterday morning they started with barrel racing, and they did that again this morning,” Lammers said.
Lammers said some of the team is fighting to compete in go-rounds, while others compete to be in the finals Saturday.
“We’ve got about half of our team that’s got solid first round performances that will want to stay in that average, and continue to keep their hopes alive for the finals on Saturday,” Lammer said. “Then we’ve got some that are going for the go-rounds. You know, that’s the other big honor that you can go for. Obviously national titles is No. 1, but if you can win a go-round here and compete against the best of the best, and be able to come out on top in a go-round that’s a big honor as well.”
The top five finishers for each event through Monday afternoons performances, plus how Black Hills State University athletes finished follows.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Ryder L. Sanford (McNeese State University) 83.5 points
2. Brody Wells (Tarleton State) 80.0 points
3. Cash M. Wilson (Tarleton State) 79.0 points
4. Quinten J. Taylor (Casper College) 78.5
5. Jack F. Smithson (UTNM) 76.0 points
Barebach Riding
1. Cole P. Franks (Missouri Valley College) 82.5 points2. Myles R. Carlson (Casper College) 81.5
3. Gauge L. McBride (Panola College) 80.5 points
4. Ty C. Pope (Missouri Valley College) 79.5points
5. Weston R. Patterson (Clarendon College) 78.0 points
Bull Riding
1. Casey L. Roberts (Three Rivers College) 79.0 points
2. Andy A. Guzman (Mesalands Community College) 77.5 points
3. Cole B. Skender (Three Rivers College) 75.0 points
4. Luke Parkinson (West Texas Comunity College 72.5 points
5. Brad A. Moreno (Central Arizona College) 68.5 points
Tie Down Roping
1. Kincade C. Henry (Panola College) 8.4 score
2. Scott L. Halverson (Iowa Central Community Coll ege) 9.4 score
3. Macon W. Murphy, (Panola College) 9.9 score
4. Kolby A. Krieger (Three Rivers College) 10.0 score
5. Clay Livengood (East Mississippi Community College) 10.5 score
Steer Wrestling
1. Walt Arnold (Tarleton State) 4.2 score
2. Mike H. Nannini (Middle Tennessee State University) 4.3 score
3. Denton J. Petersen (Univeresity of Nevada Las Vegas) 4.4 score
4. Tucker R. Alberts (Missouri Valley College) 5.0 score
5. Jarvis D. Demery (Connors State College) 5.1 score
13. Austin F. Madison (Black Hills State University) 6.9 score
Team Roping
1. JC Yeahquo (Western Oklahoma State College) and LJ Yeahquo (Oklahoma State University) 5.5 score
1. Cobie J. Dodds (Feather River College) and Cole T. Dodds (Fresno State) 5.5 score
3. Clay C. Cherry (Central Arizona College) and Logan P. Cullen (Central Arizona College) 5.7 score
4. Kellan J. Johnson (Casper College) and Carson J. Johnson (Casper College) 5.8 score
5. Nevada R. Berquist (Casper College) and Braden C. Brost (Casper College) 5.9 score
21. Clayton J. Backhaus (Black Hills State University) and Tommy Q. Hall (Dickinson State) 14.5 score
26. Riley J. Hannum (Black Hills State University) and Jacob S. Haren (Mid-Plains College) NS
26. Riley J. Staton (Black Hills State University) and Cam J. Schroeder (Iowa Central Community College) NS
Barrel Racing
1. Bradi S. Good (Weatherford College) 14.22 score
2. Sadie J. Wolaver (Southwest Oklahoma State) 14.26 score
3. Hadley S. Tidwell (Ranger College) 14.27 score
4. Victoria E. Procter (Texas A&M University) 14.41 score
5. Brittney B. Cox (Montana State University, Northern) 14.49 score
34. Emilee M. Pauley (Black Hills State University) 15.24 score
35. Sydney L. Maher (Black Hills State University) 15.27 score
Breakaway Roping
1. Kaytlyn R. Miller (Texas Tech University-Lubbock) 4.6 score
2. Briena N. Wells (Weatherford College) 5.1 score
3. Jacee M. Currin (Middle Tennessee State) 5.2 score
3. Maddy K. Deerman (Tarleton State) 5.2 score
5. Mikenna R. Schauer Montana State University, Northern) 5.4 score
10. Brooklyn D. Hanson (Black Hills State University) 6.3 score
Goat Tying
1. Mersadie L. Martin (Sam Houston State University) 5.7 score
2. Faith L. Hoffman (University of Wyomming) 5.9 score
2. Kaytlyn R. Miller (Texas Tech University-Lubbock) 5.9 score
4. Sheyenne D. Anderson (Missouri Valley College) 6.1 score
5. Aimee R. Davis (Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo) 6.2 score
