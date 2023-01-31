Cole Hould captures Xtreme Bulls title

Cole Hould of Havre, Mont., collects 84 points on a ride at the Xtreme Bulls championship held Friday night at The Monument’s Summit Arena. This effort enabled him to win the title.

Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

RAPID CITY — Rodeo Rapid City action officially got underway Friday night as Havre, Mont., bull rider Cole Hould won the Xtreme Bulls championship at The Monument’s Summit Arena.

Forty bull riders began the competition, with five advancing to the shootout round. Hould collected 84 points in the shootout for the top spot and said the bull was really good.

