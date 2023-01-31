Cole Hould captures Xtreme Bulls title By Jason Gross Black Hills Pioneer Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cole Hould of Havre, Mont., collects 84 points on a ride at the Xtreme Bulls championship held Friday night at The Monument’s Summit Arena. This effort enabled him to win the title.Pioneer photo by Jason GrossClick to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RAPID CITY — Rodeo Rapid City action officially got underway Friday night as Havre, Mont., bull rider Cole Hould won the Xtreme Bulls championship at The Monument’s Summit Arena.Forty bull riders began the competition, with five advancing to the shootout round. Hould collected 84 points in the shootout for the top spot and said the bull was really good.“It was one a guy wants; it looked good,” Hould said in describing the bull. “I’ve never seen him before, but it ended up going out there and being really nice, got a score.” Hould credited toughness with helping him prepare for a bull he has not ridden in the past. Chance Schott of McLaughlin, S.D., scored 80 points in the shootout for second place.In that first round, Hould collected 85.5 points on the bull named Rock N Roll Fantasy. That enabled him to place second and secure his shootout spot.“They won this deal on him last year, so I knew it was the one to have,” Hould said of Rock N Roll Fantasy.Hould said the prospect of collecting $9,000 for winning the top-five shootout excited him.Rapid City marked the sixth or seventh event Hould has entered in 2023. Friday marked his first appearance here, and the money was only one of the factors bringing him to the Black Hills.“It’s a really good rodeo: glad to be here,” Hould said. “This is one a guy wants to come to. It’s got good bulls, and it’s not too far from home.”Hould will return to Rapid City for a PRCA rodeo performance next Saturday, Feb. 4. That comes after a rodeo in Calico, Mont.He placed third in this event at last year’s Montana Circuit Finals and said Friday’s win will give him a lot of confidence going forward.A total of nine riders won money in the first round.Their efforts follo:1 Chance Schott (McLaughlin, S.D.), 86.5 points on F24, $4,089.002 Cole Hould (Havre, Mont.), 85.5 on Rock N Roll Fantasy, $3,134.903 (tie) Maverick Potter (Waxahachie, Texas) 83.5 on Burning Man, $1,908.203 (tie) TJ Schmidt (Belle Fourche, S.D.) 83.5 on Tiger King, $1,908.20To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesEagles in Spearfish Canyon drawing crowdsAmanda Bynes to make her first public appearance in over a decadeMedical marijuana: a growing industryFirst of six sentenced in casino theft caseCole Hould captures Xtreme Bulls titleLawrence county residents see wide variations in tax billsParis Hilton announces arrival of baby boySpearfish girls stun STM, 48-45City of Spearfish, Lawrence Co. swap streetsCate Blanchett didn't consider Lydia Tar's gender or sexuality Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes Trending Videos
