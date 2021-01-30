Cole Elshere earns Xtreme Bronc title

RAPID CITY — Cole Elshere of Faith topped a 45-rider field Saturday night and claimed top honors at the Xtreme Bronc match held at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Elshere scored 90 points on the bronc named Onion Ring. It was a bronc Elshere had ridden in the past.
"I knew how she felt," Elshere said in describing the ride. "The way she leaves is tricky."
Elshere said that leaves a rider somewhat tensing up or hoping to be able to get after it while in the riding rhythm. He added Onion Ring bucked extremely hard Saturday, but he was able to sit down and turn in a good ride.
"It was really a weight off my heart to be able to make a great ride, get on a great horse, and compete at a high level," Elshere said.
Elshere suffered a recent shoulder injury and has been attending physical therapy sessions to prepare for Rapid City.
"It gives me confidence in my saddle and the way I'm riding," Elshere said in describing how this victory sets him up for the future.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was among those in attendance.
The top six finishers follow.
1 Cole Elshere (Faith, S.D.) 90 points on Onion Ring, $4,145.40
2 Brody Cress (Hillsdale, Wyo.) 88 on Rip Cord, $3,178.14
3 (tie) Joe Harper (Paradise Valley, Nev.) 87 on Spider, $1,612.10
3 (tie) Ryder Wright (Beaver, Utah) 87 on Capone, $1,612.10
3 (tie) Spencer Wright (Milford, Utah) 87 on South Point, $1,612.10
6 Taygen Schuelke (Newell, S.D.) 86.5 on Pickle Juice, $690.90
