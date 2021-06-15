CNFR underway for BHSU

Black Hills State University's Tanner Fite competes at the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede in April, at the Seven Downs Arena, in Spearfish. He is currently competing at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.

CASPER, Wyo. — Black Hills State University rodeo team members have completed the first two days of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.

Courtney Peters is current second in breakaway roping average. She completed two go-rounds in a total time of 5.2 seconds.

Chandler Comfort and his team roping partner (South Dakota State University’s Judd Grover) are fifth in the first go-round. They combined for a time of 6.5 seconds.

Collin Palmer sets ninth in tie down roping following the first go-round. He turned in a time of 9.9 seconds.

“There were a lot of good performances. I’m very pleased with how we got started,” Black Hills State head coach Glen Lammers said.

Lammers said Peters enjoyed a couple of great breakaway roping go-rounds. He added Taylor Hanson and Emilee Pauley had solid runs in barrel racing, as did Tayle Brink in goat tying.

Chandler Comfort and his team roping partner (South Dakota State University’s Judd Grover) had an outstanding run, Lammers said. Lammers also cited Collin Palmer’s time in tie down roping (9.9 seconds for ninth).

“We just need to keep making smart runs,” Lammers said in looking ahead. “Personal-best performances is what we’re after, taking one run at a time.”

Black Hills State scores from Sunday and Monday follow.

TAYLE BRINK

Breakaway Roping: 12.4 seconds in first go-round, no time in second go-round, 12.4 on one

Goat Tying: 7.0 seconds in first go-round is 18th

TAYLOR HANSON

Barrel Racing: 14.67 seconds in first go-round is 18th

EMILEE PAULEY

Barrel Racing: 14.54 seconds in first go-round is tied for 15th

COURTNEY PETERS

Breakaway Roping: 2.7 seconds in first go-round, 2.5 in second go-round, 5.2 on two is second in average

COLLIN PALMER

Tie Down Roping: 9.9 seconds in first go-round is ninth

TANNER FITE

Team Roping: no time in first go-round with MTSU’s Jake Faulkner

CHANDLER COMFORT

Team Roping: 6.5 seconds in first go-round with South Dakota State University’s Judd Grover is fifth

