CNFR underway for BHSU

CASPER, Wyo. — Black Hills State University rodeo team members have completed the first two days of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.
Courtney Peters is current second in breakaway roping average. She completed two go-rounds in a total time of 5.2 seconds.
Chandler Comfort and his team roping partner (South Dakota State University’s Judd Grover) are fifth in the first go-round. They combined for a time of 6.5 seconds.
Collin Palmer sets ninth in tie down roping following the first go-round. He turned in a time of 9.9 seconds.
“There were a lot of good performances. I’m very pleased with how we got started,” Black Hills State head coach Glen Lammers said.
Lammers said Peters enjoyed a couple of great breakaway roping go-rounds. He added Taylor Hanson and Emilee Pauley had solid runs in barrel racing, as did Tayle Brink in goat tying.
Chandler Comfort and his team roping partner (South Dakota State University’s Judd Grover) had an outstanding run, Lammers said. Lammers also cited Collin Palmer’s time in tie down roping (9.9 seconds for ninth).
“We just need to keep making smart runs,” Lammers said in looking ahead. “Personal-best performances is what we’re after, taking one run at a time.”
Black Hills State scores from Sunday and Monday follow.
TAYLE BRINK
Breakaway Roping: 12.4 seconds in first go-round, no time in second go-round, 12.4 on one
Goat Tying: 7.0 seconds in first go-round is 18th
TAYLOR HANSON
Barrel Racing: 14.67 seconds in first go-round is 18th
EMILEE PAULEY
Barrel Racing: 14.54 seconds in first go-round is tied for 15th
COURTNEY PETERS
Breakaway Roping: 2.7 seconds in first go-round, 2.5 in second go-round, 5.2 on two is second in average
COLLIN PALMER
Tie Down Roping: 9.9 seconds in first go-round is ninth
TANNER FITE
Team Roping: no time in first go-round with MTSU’s Jake Faulkner
CHANDLER COMFORT
Team Roping: 6.5 seconds in first go-round with South Dakota State University’s Judd Grover is fifth
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.