CNFR rolls past the midway point

CASPER, Wyo. — The College National Rodeo Finals keep rolling along after finishing Day 4 Wednesday night in Casper, Wyo.
“We only had two of our team ropers go tonight. The story there is they were through the go-rounds, you kind of have to take some lower percentage shots than you wuld like to take, to have a chance enough to be able to place, “ said Glenn Lammers, the Black Hills State University rodeo coach.
Standings for each event through Wednesday’s performances follow.
Saddle Bronc
1. Shea Fournier (McNeese State) 234.0 average and 155.0 total points
2. Sage L. Miller (Larmie College) 207.5 average and 75.0 total points
3. Garrett T. Cunningham (NMTC) 150.0 average and 35.0 total points
4. Carson Klingler (University of Tennessee Wesleyan) 144.0 average 55.0 total points
5. Isaac D.Richard (McNeese State) 134.0 average and 80.0 total points
Bareback Riding
1. Cole P. Franks (Missouri Valley College) 236.0 average and 180.0 total points
2. Ty C. Pope (Missouri Valley College) 233.5 average and 170.0 total points
3. Tyler Griffin (Southeast Oklahoma State) 231.0 average and 125.0 total points
4.Gauge McBride (Panola College) 222.0 average and 125.0 total points
5. Denton Jacobson ( Fort Scott Community College 220.5 average and 85.0 total points
Bull Riding
1. Tristen A. Hutchings, (Sul Ross State University) 167.0 average . (Everyone else has no average)
Tie Down Roping
1. Kincade C. Henry (Panola College) 29.1 average and 135.0 total points
2. Linkyn L. Petersek (Casper College) 30.9 and 90.0 points
3. Cody M. Stewart (Feather River College) 32.2 average and 60.0 total points
4. Kase J. Bacque (Sam Houston State University) 33.2 average and 60.0 total points
5. Myles R. Kenzy (Gillette College) 38.2 average and zero total points
Steer Wrestling
1. Tucker R. Alberts (Misssouri Valley College) 13.7 average and 150.0 total points
2. Ty D. Allred (Tarleton State University) 18.4 average and 40.0 total points
3. Mike H. Nannini (Middle Tennessee State University) 23.1 average and 70.0 total points
4. Bryar E. Byrne (Feather River College) 24.3 average and 90.0 total points
5. Mason O.Couch (Southeast Oklahoma State) 24.7 average and 55.0 total points
Team Roping
1. Logan A.Moore (Wharton County Junior College) and Mason W. Moore ((Sam Houston State University) 18.0 average and 170.0 total points
2.Jace R. Helton (Weatherford College) and Riley C.Kittle (Cisco Community College) 23.1 average and 65.0 total points
3. Will C. McCraw (University of Tennnessee-Martin) and Cole Walker ((University of Tennnessee-Martin) 30.0 average and 80.0 points
4. Brad A. Moreno (Central Arizona College) and Jaken Todacheenie (Northland Pioneer College) 38.3 average and 50.0 total points
5. Trystin K. Hooper (West Hills College ) and David G. Stark, (Fresno State) 40.6 average and 20.0 total points
12.Clayton J. Backhaus (Black Hills State University and Tommy Q. Hall, (Dickinson State) 14.5 average and zero points
Barrel Racing
1. Sadie J.Wolaver (Southwest Oklahoma State) 42.72 average and 205.0 total points
2. Emma M. Smith (Texas A&M) 43.21 average and 80.0 total points
2. Abby L. Hepper (Southwest Oklahoma State) 43.21 average and 65.0 total points
4. Bradi S. Good (Weatherford College) 43.24 acerage and 120.0 total points
5. Taycie G. Matthews (East Mississippi Community College) 43.37 average and 10.0 total points
Breakaway Roping
1. Alli M. Masters (Southwest Oklahoma State) 7.1 score and 130.0 points
2. Madalyn S. Richards (Texas A&M) 7.6 score and 75.0 points
2. Briena n. Wells, Briena N. Yes (Weatherford College) 7.6 score and 33.3 total points
4. Blair R. Bryan (East Mississippi Community College) 7.7 acore and 48.0 total points
5. Maddy K. Deerman, (Tarleton State University) 7.8 score and 45.0 total points
Goat Tying
1. Kamryn L.Duncan (McNeese State) 18.9 average and 75.0 total points
2. Kodey K. Hoss (Weatherford College 19.1 average and 40.0 total points
3. Jaicee L. Bastian Utah Valley University) 19.8 average and 55.0 total points
4. Kaytlyn R. Miller (Texas Tech University-Lubbock) 19.9 average and 125.0 total points
4. Hailey E.Garrison (Middle Tennessee State University) 19.9 average and zero points
Men’s Team Standings
1. Missouri Valley College 380.0
2. Tarleton State University 325.0
3. Casper College 310.0
4. Panola College 290.0
5. McNeese State University 285.0
6. Three Rivers College 245.0
7. Central Arizona College 240.0
8. University of Tennessee-Martin 220.0
9. Western Texas College 175.0
10. Feather River College 160.0
11. California State University-Fresno 155.0
12. Sam Houston State University 150.0
13. Western Oklahoma State College 145.0
14. Mesalands Community College 140.0
15. East Mississippi Community College 105.0
16. Wharton Cnty Junior College 100.0
Women’s Team Standings
1. Southwestern Oklahoma State University 215.0
2. Texas A&M University 170.0
3. Montana State University 150.0
4. Cal Poly State University - San Luis Obispo 145.0
5. Texas Tech University-Lubbock 140.0
6. University of Wyoming 120.0
7. Weatherford College 118.3
8. Tarleton State University 100.0
9. Texas A&M University - Commerce 95.0
10. Sam Houston State University 80.0
11. University of Nevada-Las Vegas 75.0
12. Missouri Valley College 70.0
13. California State University-Fresno 60.0
14. Pearl River Community College 60.0
15. Ranger College 60.0
16. Cochise College 55.0
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.