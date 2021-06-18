CNFR completes Thursday events

CASPER, Wyo. — The College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., is one day closer to the finish line.
Black Hills State University’s Taylor Hanson turned in a 14.17-second time for third place in her barrel racing go-round.
Tanner Fite and Chandler Comfort turned in no times along with their respective South Dakota State team roping partners, Colton Carlson and Judd Grover.
Yellow Jackets’ head coach Glen Lammers cited Hanson’s barrel racing effort as the evening’s highlight. “She had a great run and did what we knew she was capable of,” he said. “The crowd got pretty loud as she went around the third barrel.”
Lammers said Fite, Comfort, and their team roping partners did not have the runs they wanted. He added both pairs aimed for faster times in the go-round and had to take some chances.
“So far, it’s been a great CNFR for us,” Lammers said. “I’ve been really impressed with our team as a whole; we’ve been well-represented in each event we’re competing in.”
Courtney Peters is second in breakaway roping average, with Collin Palmer fifth in tie down roping average, and Emilee Pauley sixth in barrel racing average. Taylor Hanson is 11th in barrel racing average, with the top 12 in each event qualifying for Saturday’s short go.
Black Hills State is seventh in the women’s team standings at 125 points. The Yellow Jacket men’s team is 39th at 40 points.
Spearfish native Rickie Engesser is representing Tarleton State in goat tying. She is fourth in the average, having completed three go-rounds in a total time of 20.0 seconds.
The top four in the average of each event, after Thursday, follow. Only events with Black Hills State representation are listed.
Breakaway roping
1 Zoie Bedke (Idaho State) 7.9 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Courtney Peters (Black Hills State) 8.1 on three
3 (tie) Winter Williams (Southwest Oklahoma State) 9.5 on three
3 (tie) Blair Bryant (Eastern Mississippi Community College) 9.5 on three
Other Black Hills State: Tayle Brink 12.4 on one
Barrel racing
1 Jaylie Matthews (East Mississippi Community College) 42.70 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Abby Hepper (Southwest Oklahoma State) 42.92 on three
3 Shai McDonald (Montana State) 43.08 on three
4 Karson Bradley (University of Wyoming) 43.28 on three
6 Emilee Pauley (Black Hills State) 43.42 on three
11 Taylor Hanson (Black Hills State) 14.17 on Thursday, 43.82 on three
Goat tying
1 Paige Rasmussen (Montana State) 18.9 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Mayce Marek (Wharton County Junior College) 19.7 on three
3 Jill Donnelly (Cochise College) 19.9 on three
4 Rickie Engesser (Tarleton State) 20.0 on three
15 Tayle Brink (Black Hills State) 21.8 on three
