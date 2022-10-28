Close-knit group highlights Bronc golf season

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche varsity boys’ golf coachBill Burr said camaraderie stood out as he reviewed the Broncs’ 2022 campaign.
“They come together so much as a group,” Burr said.
He added players spend time together on and off the course, which is something he does not recall having before.
Belle Fourche brought some experience with juniors Aiden Voyles and Rexton Audiss into this season. Brayden Carbajal, Anthony Budmayr, and Isaac Voyles joined as full-fledged team members in 2022.
The Broncs won their first three tournaments: Sturgis, Rapid City, and pre-Region 4A. Burr said the 18-hole 325 at Rapid City may have been the best score one of his Broncs’ teams have recorded.
Belle Fourche placed third at the Black Hills Conference tournament by shooting a 356. Voyles finished sixth at 84 to lead the way, with Isaac Voyles 10th at 86. Carbajal (92), Rexton Audiss (94), and Anthony Budmayr (94) also represented the Broncs.
The Broncs turned in a second-place team finish (18-hole 352) at the Region 4A tournament to qualify a team for state. Aiden Voyles tied for second at 78, followed by Carbajal (ninth place at 90), Budmayr (tie for 10th at 92), Audiss (tie for 10th at 92), and Isaac Voyles (tie for 15th at 96). Belle Fourche finished 10th in the team standings at the state A tournament by shooting a 725.
Aiden Voyles paced the Broncs at state by tying for 36th place at 167. Isaac Voyles (tie for 72nd place at 185), Budmayr (tie for 75th at 186), Carbajal (tie for 78th at 188), and Audiss (tie for 81st at 190) also represented Belle Fourche.
“They played a lot, but they didn’t play a lot under that pressure situation,” said Burr, who added the team scores went higher as the season progressed. He agreed that lack of pressure experience posed a concern coming into the campaign.
As for team evolution, Burr said, the players relied on one another. He added they also pushed one another and always strove to improve.
That runner-up region finish provided the biggest season highlight for the Broncs. Burr said Audiss, Carbajal and Budmayr continued to improve.
“They’re so great with the younger kids,” Burr said in describing the team members. “They keep the younger kids involved, and hopefully that kind of overflows and helps us for next year and the year after.”
Burr said all team members improved during the season. He added Harley Rivera placed first in the conference’s junior varsity division and battled for the fifth or sixth spot on the varsity all season.
Chase Horst, Carbajal, and Budmayr represented the senior class.
Burr cited their commitment and leadership in describing their contributions.
Burr looked into the future and said the team needs to fill at two varsity spots. He said Lange Shockey and fellow junior Rivera played well late this season, with some middle school players hitting well.
“Hopefully, they play all summer and come into the season ready to play,” Burr said of returning team members.
Randy Harms of White’s Queen City Motors earned Burr’s thanks for his support that included allowing team members to work his fundraising tournament.
Burr also thanked the Belle Fourche parents and fans for their support.
