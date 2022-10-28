Close-knit group highlights Bronc golf season

Brayden Carbajal, left, Isaac Voyles, Aiden Voyles, Rexton Audiss, and Anthony Budmayr display the awards they earned at the Region 4A boys’ golf tournament this season. The state qualification provided the biggest Broncs’ highlight during the recently completed campaign. Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche varsity boys’ golf coachBill Burr said camaraderie stood out as he reviewed the Broncs’ 2022 campaign.

“They come together so much as a group,” Burr said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.