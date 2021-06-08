Class B girls’ and boys’ state golf tourney underway

BROOKINGS — The girls’ and boys’ Class B state golf tourney began Monday in Brookings.
The tournament ends today.
The team and individual standings follow.
Class B girls team standings
1. Estelline/Hendricks 268
2. Bison Bison 275
3 . White River 278
4 . Howard 281
5 . Deubrook 283
10. Newell 295
Class B girls individual standings
T1. Kaylee Johnson (Estelline/Hendricks) 80
T1. Greta Anderson (Bison) 80
3. Jayce Pugh (Miller) 83
4. Allison Kahler Bison) 84
T5. Adisyn IndahlBurke) 86
T5. Abigail Svatos (Burke) 86
T12 Kassidy Weeldreyer (Newell) 91
T26. Kelsi Clements (Newell) 95
T75. Megan Jackson (Newell) 109
Class B boys team standings
1. Great Plains Lutheran 253
2 . Platte-Geddes 256
3 . Chester 257
T4. Deubrook 259
T4. Ipswich 259
6. Gregory 265
7. DeSmet 267
T8. Garretson 269
T8. Wall 269
Class B boys individual standings
1. Sam Hansen (Great Plains Lutheran) 73
T2. Jett Becker (Aberdeen Christian) 77
T2. Blake Larson (Wessington Springs) 77
T4. Brody Boltjes (Platte-Geddes) 78
T4. Lane Hodges (Howard) 78
T4. Bennett Cassens (Faulkton) 78
T7. Luke Peterson (Ipswich) 79
T7. Chase McDonald (Chester) 79
T20. Reid Hanson (Wall) 85
T35. Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 88
T53. Emmet Dinger (Wall) 92
T53. Trevor Schulz (Wall) 92
T77. Brycen Cheney (Wall) 97
