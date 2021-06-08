Class B girls’ and boys’ state golf tourney underway

Courtesy photo

BROOKINGS — The girls’ and boys’ Class B state golf tourney began Monday in Brookings.

The tournament ends today.

The team and individual standings follow.

Class B girls team standings

1. Estelline/Hendricks 268

2. Bison Bison 275

3 . White River 278

4 . Howard 281

5 . Deubrook 283

10. Newell 295

Class B girls individual standings

T1. Kaylee Johnson (Estelline/Hendricks) 80

T1. Greta Anderson (Bison) 80

3. Jayce Pugh (Miller) 83

4. Allison Kahler Bison) 84

T5. Adisyn IndahlBurke) 86

T5. Abigail Svatos (Burke) 86

T12     Kassidy Weeldreyer (Newell) 91

T26. Kelsi Clements (Newell) 95

T75. Megan Jackson (Newell) 109

Class B boys team standings

1. Great Plains Lutheran 253

2 . Platte-Geddes 256

3 . Chester 257

T4. Deubrook 259

T4. Ipswich 259

6. Gregory 265

7. DeSmet 267

T8. Garretson 269

T8. Wall 269

Class B boys individual standings

1. Sam Hansen (Great Plains Lutheran) 73

T2. Jett Becker (Aberdeen Christian) 77

T2. Blake Larson (Wessington Springs) 77

T4. Brody Boltjes (Platte-Geddes) 78

T4. Lane Hodges (Howard) 78

T4. Bennett Cassens (Faulkton) 78

T7.  Luke Peterson (Ipswich) 79

T7. Chase McDonald (Chester) 79

T20. Reid Hanson (Wall) 85

T35. Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 88

T53. Emmet Dinger (Wall) 92

T53. Trevor Schulz (Wall) 92

T77. Brycen Cheney (Wall) 97

