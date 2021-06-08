Class B girls’ and boys’ state golf tourney underway

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.