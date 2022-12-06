BELLE FOURCHE — The Class A volleyball All-State first-team is selected by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association, and features players from all parts of the state.
Belle Fourche’s Mataya Ward was named First Team All-State..
BELLE FOURCHE — The Class A volleyball All-State first-team is selected by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association, and features players from all parts of the state.
Belle Fourche’s Mataya Ward was named First Team All-State..
Ward, a junior outside hitter, registered 537 kills, 441 digs and 89 aces this season.
She led the Lady Broncs to a state tournament berth, where they placed eighth.
The complete All-State Volleyball team follows:
Class A All-State
First Team:
Mataya Ward (Belle Fourche): 5-10 Jr. OH (537 kills, 441 digs, 89 aces)
Logan Miller (Dakota Valley): 5-8 Sr. Setter (75 kills, 44 aces, 192 digs, 863 assists)
Tevan Erickson: (Elkton-Lake Benton): 5-9 Jr. Setter (56 kills, 62 aces, 318 digs, 63 blocks, 941 assists)
Tyra Gates (Miller) 5-5, Sr., Setter (75 kills, 41 aces, 299 digs, 1,040 assists)
Ellie Lems (Sioux Falls Christian) 6-0, Sr. MH (378 kills, 72 blocks, 186 digs)
Emma Yost (Wagner): 5-11, Sr., OH (330 kills, 39 aces, 502 digs)
Second Team:
Alyssa Chytka (Elk Point Jefferson): Sr., Libero (48 aces, 485 digs)
Logan Bly (Garretson): 6-1, Sr., MH (299 kills, 36 aces, 48 blocks, 289 digs)
Ally Abraham (Hamlin): 5-10, Sr., MH (459 kills, 42 aces, 54 blocks, 83 digs)
Audrey Nelson (Madison): 6-1, Jr., MH (467 kills, 96 blocks, 258 digs)
Karly VanDerWerff (Platte-Geddes): 5-10, Jr., MH (428 kills, 52 aces, 56 blocks, 355 digs)
Olivia Kieffer (Rapid City Christian): 5-10, Sr., OH (492 kills, 41 aces, 297 digs)
Peyton Poppema (Sioux Falls Christian): 5-10, Sr., OH (299 kills, 291 digs)
Honorable Mention:
Emma Van Regenmorter (Baltic): 5-11, Sr. MH-OH (181 kills, 49 blocks)
Carlee Laubach (Canton): 5-6, Sr., OH (258 kills, 41 aces, 10 blocks, 385 digs)
Sophie Tuttle (Dakota Valley): 5-9, Jr., OH-Libero (293 kills, 44 aces, 244 digs)
Rachael Krog (Elkton-Lake Benton): 5-10, Sr., OH (330 kills, 430 digs)
Dani Deffenbaugh (Kimball-White Lake): 5-9, Sr., OH (477 kills, 64 aces, 416 digs)
Addisen Barber (Sioux Falls Christian) 5-9, So., Setter (1,149 assists, 220 digs)
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.