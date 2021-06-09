SPEARFISH — Girls’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche completed their seasons at the state A tournament Tuesday at Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
Lead-Deadwood’s Madi Rystrom tied for 21st place by shooting a 193 for two days. Her efforts included a 99 on Tuesday.
Reagan Hatling shot a 280 to pace the Belle Fourche effort. She shot a 131 on Tuesday.
Alex Klocek also represented the Broncs and finished with a two-day 297. Her Tuesday efforts ended at 147.
Hatling and Klocek improved their scores from Monday to Tuesday. “That was one of the things we talked about as a positive for today,” Belle Fourche head coach Damon Lange said.
Lange said the Bronc golfers wanted to take their time and line up putts on Tuesday. “We wanted to try to two- or three-putt instead of four- to five-putt,” Lange added.
The state tournament was a good experience for Klocek and Hatling, Lange said, and they were really happy to have the opportunity to compete at state.
Sioux Falls Christian finished at 719 to claim the team title by 30 shots over second-place Sisseton, who finished at 719.
Maiya Muller of Beresford emerged as the individual champion. Her two-day 155 score edged Sisseton’s Kelsey Heath by one shot.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.