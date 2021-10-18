Class ‘A’ 1st Team All-State fastpitch team announced

SIOUX FALLS — The 2021 Class A All-State Fastpitch Team was announced Thursday.

A list of all-state softball players, by team, follows.

SF LINCOLN

Kyra Knudtson   Senior 1B

Gabie McConnell    Senior   SS

Madison Evans    Sophomore  P

Kierra Lubovich    Freshman   OF/P

HARRISBURG

Emily Boyer   Senior   P/2B

Tevan Bryant    Senior   P/1B

Kylee Slocum    Senior   SS

Makayla Hudson    Junior   C

YANKTON

Addison Binde    Senior   SS/3B

Grace Behrns    Junior   P/OF

Elle Feser    Junior   C/SS

WATERTOWN

Brooklyn Gronau    Junior   P/3B

Jade Lund    Sophomore   B/1B

BROOKINGS

Sydney Grendler    Senior   SS/1B

Annika Hawks    Senior   P/OF

RC STEVENS

Irelynn Spencer    Senior   SS

Marlee Jennings    Junior   2B

SF O’GORMAN

Avery Wittry    Senior   3B/C

Jenna Krouse    Junior   2B

RC CENTRAL

Kai-Lee Sesay    Senior   1B

Denna Smith    Senior   P/UT

BRANDON VALLEY

Molly Reinschmidt    Senior   C

Tenley Rude    Sophomore   2B

SF WASHINGTON

Jacey Hayen    Junior   P/1B

Isabel Carda    Sophomore   C/OF

SF ROOSEVELT

Jordyn Blogg    Senior   C

Hailey Fodness    Junior   OF

SF JEFFERSON

Ashlen Johnson    Sophomore   SS/2B

Gret Mueller    Sophomore   UTL.

MITCHELL

Kerstyn Krcil    Senior   P

Kate Nash    Senior   C

Class ‘A’ 2nd Team All-State Fastpitch Team

YANKTON

Lainie Keller    Senior   CF

WATERTOWN

Jada Brown    Junior   P/1B

Hannah Leverson    Sophomore   C/2B

BROOKINGS

Jaclyn Gasper    Senior   CF

Janne Warne    Senior   OF

RC STEVENS

Maddy Sebbo    Senior   Catcher

Gracelynn Kelly    Senior   Pitcher

SF O’GORMAN

Hannah Thompson    Senior   1B/P

Kira Mentele    Junior   P/SS

RC CENTRAL

MJ Madsen    Senior   C/CF

Shyanne Dudley    Sophomore   SS

BRANDON VALLEY

Gaby Schroder    Senior   CF

Bri McCarthy    Senior   DP

SF WASHINGTON

Megan Christoffels    Sophomore   C/2B

Ava Brink    Sophomore   3B/1B

SF ROOSEVELT

Emma Benz    Senior   P

Carley Felshiem    Sophomore   3B

SF JEFFERSON

Emma Buie    Junior   C/3B

Bri Herndon    Junior   CF

MITCHELL

Kelsey Amick    Senior  OF

Ally Barlean    Senior  3B

Sportsmanship

SF Jefferson, Coach Mark Mueller

Coach of the Year

Travis Young,  Watertown

