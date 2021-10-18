Class ‘A’ 1st Team All-State fastpitch team announced

SIOUX FALLS — The 2021 Class A All-State Fastpitch Team was announced Thursday.
A list of all-state softball players, by team, follows.
SF LINCOLN
Kyra Knudtson Senior 1B
Gabie McConnell Senior SS
Madison Evans Sophomore P
Kierra Lubovich Freshman OF/P
HARRISBURG
Emily Boyer Senior P/2B
Tevan Bryant Senior P/1B
Kylee Slocum Senior SS
Makayla Hudson Junior C
YANKTON
Addison Binde Senior SS/3B
Grace Behrns Junior P/OF
Elle Feser Junior C/SS
WATERTOWN
Brooklyn Gronau Junior P/3B
Jade Lund Sophomore B/1B
BROOKINGS
Sydney Grendler Senior SS/1B
Annika Hawks Senior P/OF
RC STEVENS
Irelynn Spencer Senior SS
Marlee Jennings Junior 2B
SF O’GORMAN
Avery Wittry Senior 3B/C
Jenna Krouse Junior 2B
RC CENTRAL
Kai-Lee Sesay Senior 1B
Denna Smith Senior P/UT
BRANDON VALLEY
Molly Reinschmidt Senior C
Tenley Rude Sophomore 2B
SF WASHINGTON
Jacey Hayen Junior P/1B
Isabel Carda Sophomore C/OF
SF ROOSEVELT
Jordyn Blogg Senior C
Hailey Fodness Junior OF
SF JEFFERSON
Ashlen Johnson Sophomore SS/2B
Gret Mueller Sophomore UTL.
MITCHELL
Kerstyn Krcil Senior P
Kate Nash Senior C
Class ‘A’ 2nd Team All-State Fastpitch Team
YANKTON
Lainie Keller Senior CF
WATERTOWN
Jada Brown Junior P/1B
Hannah Leverson Sophomore C/2B
BROOKINGS
Jaclyn Gasper Senior CF
Janne Warne Senior OF
RC STEVENS
Maddy Sebbo Senior Catcher
Gracelynn Kelly Senior Pitcher
SF O’GORMAN
Hannah Thompson Senior 1B/P
Kira Mentele Junior P/SS
RC CENTRAL
MJ Madsen Senior C/CF
Shyanne Dudley Sophomore SS
BRANDON VALLEY
Gaby Schroder Senior CF
Bri McCarthy Senior DP
SF WASHINGTON
Megan Christoffels Sophomore C/2B
Ava Brink Sophomore 3B/1B
SF ROOSEVELT
Emma Benz Senior P
Carley Felshiem Sophomore 3B
SF JEFFERSON
Emma Buie Junior C/3B
Bri Herndon Junior CF
MITCHELL
Kelsey Amick Senior OF
Ally Barlean Senior 3B
Sportsmanship
SF Jefferson, Coach Mark Mueller
Coach of the Year
Travis Young, Watertown
