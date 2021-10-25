Clarkson wins 2nd state title

SIOUX FALLS — Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson earned his second state Class A boys’ cross country championship Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The Broncs’ junior recorded a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes 27.13 seconds to complete an undefeated season and reclaim his title. Clarkson won this event in 2019 and placed third last year.
“It was definitely a big confidence booster for the rest of my years that I’ll have,” Clarkson said. “I’m pretty happy about it.”
Clarkson wanted to go out hard to start the race, with a goal of running the first mile in under 4 minutes 40 seconds. That time was around 4:43, which he said was good enough because not many opponents were staying with him.
“I just kept on going with that and tried to make it a fast race,” Clarkson said. The runner-up, Milbank senior Nick Bachelor, finished roughly 40 seconds later.
Saturday’s conditions featured a lot of wind, according to Clarkson. He said it is that way for anyone up front, with the wind hitting lone runners going fast.
How about the ground?
“It was damp in a few spots, but for the most part it was pretty dry,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson made some changes to his training after last season’s state meet.
“I tried to work more speed into it and practicing 400s (400-meter dashes) on the track,” Clarkson said.
He added that when he won the title in 2019, he had never run a mile in under 5 minutes. That time is down to 4:29, which he credited in part to a really good track season and getting used to running fast races.
Clarkson tried to take one race at a time this season. He said the 2020 state finish motivated him to work over the winter and come back stronger for the track season.
He did not have any difficulty keeping focused during a campaign in which he won most races by considerable margins.
“I’ve always had that 15-minute barrier,” Clarkson said in describing his biggest goals. “I’ve had that my seventh-grade year as the one goal I wanted to get by my senior year.”
Clarkson thanked his fellow competitors along with current coaches Jeremy Elsom and Brittany Clarkson, and former coach Chris Riley.
“I’m really proud of our team and how we did today,” Clarkson said.
That boys’ squad collected 78 points and finished fourth in the standings.
Aiden Voyles earned ninth place for the Bronc boys in 16 minutes 57.99 seconds. Teammate Lennon Clarkson picked up 37th place in 18:00.23.
Zach Tonsager (49th place in 18 minutes 15.90 seconds), Harley Rivera (57th in 18:33.29), and Nic Lambert (76th in 18:49.44) also contributed to the team finish.
Kyra Vandenberg represented Belle Fourche in the Class A girls’ division and finished 30th in 20 minutes 22.78 seconds. Teammate Ava Allen placed 77th in 21:48.76.
“It was definitely in the range he’s been running later in the season,” Elsom said of Clarkson’s time. He added the team is exceedingly proud of Vandenberg, who finished her first cross-country season, with Allen also enjoying a great race.
“We’re exceeding proud of them,” said Elsom of the boys’ team, who earned a state plaque for what is believed to be the first time ever. “Four of the six PR’ed (set personal records) today. They really stepped up and gave it their all.”
Lead-Deadwood’s Landon Williams finished 64th in the Class A boys’ division. His clocking was 18 minutes 39.28 seconds.
Golddiggers’ head coach Will Malde said Williams’ time was consistent with recent efforts, like at the Region 5B meet. Malde agreed state was a good way for Williams to end a high school career.
Sioux Falls Christian claimed the boys’ team title at 26 points.
Custer emerged as the girls’ team champion at 42 points. Sioux Falls Christian eighth-grader Ellie Maddox won the individual crown at 18 minutes 44.83 seconds.
See page 13 for a story highlighting the state Class AA and Class B meets.
