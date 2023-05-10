Pioneer Staff Reports
SIOUX FALLS — Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson and Sturgis Brown’s Aidan Hedderman emerged victorious from the Howard Wood Dakota Relays that ended Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 10:33 am
Clarkson won the boys’ 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes 7.70 seconds and claimed fourth place in the boys’ 1600 run at 4:20.48. Hedderman placed first in the boys’ 110 hurdles in 14.62 seconds.
Belle Fourche claimed runner-up honors in the girls’ Class A 4x100-meter relay (50.75 seconds). Members were Kailey Nowowiejski, Elinor Damberg, Tori Brill, and Mataya Ward.
Lead-Deadwood’s James Pierce placed second in the boys’ 400-meter dash. His time was 49.23 seconds.
Spearfish picked up third place in the girls’ Class AA 4x800-meter relay in 9 minutes 30.81 seconds. Members were Sierra Sandford, Auna Taglioli, Peyton VanDeest, and Madie Donovan. Gretchen Adamski of Spearfish cleared 11 feet 9 inches to finish third in the girls’ pole vault.
Sturgis Brown (Novali Dinkins, Hannah Killinger, Sawyer Dennis, Avery Marler) finished fourth in the girls’ Class AA 4x400-meter relay at 4 minutes 5.79 seconds. Spearfish (Anna Hoffman, Charlie Nickles, Donovan, Josie Tobin) was fifth at 4:06.95.
Spearfish (Faith Hoffman, Adelyn Bouman, Daniela Rodriguez, Donovan) was fourth in the girls’ Class AA 1600-meter sprint medley relay in 4 minutes 14.59 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Dennis, Charlotte Fjelstad, Marler, Dinkins) placed sixth in this event at 4:15.93.
The Lead-Deadwood boys’ Class A 4x200-meter relay finished sixth in 1 minute 33.30 seconds. Peyton Percy, Greyson Baumberger, James Burke, and Pierce comprised that quartet.
Spearfish’s Reese Nida cleared 10 feet 6 inches to tie for sixth place in the girls’ pole vault. Spearfish’s VanDeest claimed seventh place in the girls’ 3200-meter run (10 minutes 58.16 seconds).
Ward finished sixth in the girls’ triple jump at 35 feet 5.25 inches for Belle Fourche. Three area entries claimed eighth-place finishes. They were Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller (18.10 seconds in boys’ 100-meter dash), Spearfish’s VanDeest (5 minutes 11.04 seconds in girls’ 1600 run), and the Sturgis Brown girls’ 4x800-meter relay (9 minutes 55.25 seconds in Class AA). Members of the relay were Iris Zylstra, Lucy Hamer, Paige Willnerd, and Dinkins.
“I think our boys competed hard, but we had some things that didn’t go our way,” Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida said. He added the girls’ squad enjoyed a good meet with several individual and relay placers.
Nida said the Spartan girls’ team set three school records and enjoyed many personal and season-best performances.
“Any time you can get a medal at a meet of the caliber of Howard Wood, it’s a huge accomplishment,” Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said. He cited the four medals that Scooper girls’ relays collected, along with the boys’ 1600-meter sprint medley relay, Ty Petrocco turning in personal records in the boys’ 1600 and 3200 runs, and Hedderman’s efforts.
“He has worked really hard, and that’s maybe the most difficult race,” Proefrock said of Hedderman in the 110-meter hurdles. “You have to be nearly perfect three different times to win it.”
