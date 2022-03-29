Christine Skoglund resigns as Spearfish volleyball coach

SPEARFISH — Christine Skoglund has stepped down after three seasons as Spearfish’s varsity volleyball coach.
Skoglund, who teaches at Creekside Elementary school, cited family concerns as the reason for her resignation.
“Erik (Skoglund) and I had been talking for a while about slowing down,” Christine Skoglund said. “We’ve been coaching for around 20 years.
“Our kids are in a lot of different activities right now. It’s just time for me to step away and spend more time with family,” Christine Skoglund said.
She said the family has not been home one weekend since Jan. 7.
“Coaching is like a 10-month-a-year job,” she added. “That includes many offseason and behind-the-scenes activities many people do not see.”
Spearfish finished 6-26 in the 2019 season, 8-16 in 2020, and 4-22 in 2021.
The Lady Spartans qualified for the Class AA SoDak 16 event in 2020.
“What stands out to me are the players I got to work with,” Skoglund said. “It is also the amazing youth that have started coming to all of our spring youth camps.”
Skoglund implemented a youth camp and spring open gyms in Spearfish.
She said the youth camp started five years ago and draws up to 80 athletes, and the open gyms started two years ago are for the high school players.
“The most memorable moment was going to the playoffs last year against O’Gorman,” Skoglund said. “We played well, but we came up short.”
Skoglund said the program’s biggest changes over the last three years centered on the off-season programs.
She said she plans to continue teaching behavior intervention at Creekside Elementary in Spearfish, along with following the activities of her three children.
“I’m sad to not be coaching anymore, but our family comes first,” Skoglund said.
“Christine (Skoglund) did an excellent job of working hard in the offseason and trying to establish a program in a more competitive manner,” Spearfish Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas said.
She added Skoglund did this with open gyms, camps, and time.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.