Childers grateful for college journey

SPEARFISH — Gratitude fills Wynter Childers’ voice as she recaps the last four years of a gymnastics career spanning more than two decades.
“I can’t thank my teammates enough for just being there for me, and having the best friendships that I’ve ever had,” Childers said. The Spearfish native has spent the last four years at the University of Alabama.
The team’s website lists Childers’ best all-around score at 39.425 (on a 40.000-point scale). Her other top efforts on a 10.000-point scale are 9.925 on balance beam, 9.900 on vault, 9.875 on floor exercises, and 9.875 on uneven bars.
Childers graduated from Spearfish High School in 2016. While saying her freshman season at Alabama was “a long time ago,” she remembers what her goals were.
“It was to help get the team to a national championship and do as well for the team as I could,” Childers said. She agreed those were the aims she had each year, and she was able to meet those.
Childers most vividly remembers spending time with her good friends on the team and helping everyone be their best. In turn, she said, teammates helped her be her best.
She did not really have any individual goals for the last three years, but it certainly was not due to a lack of ambition.
“College gymnastics is not an individual sport,” she said. “It is based on team, and how well Alabama gymnastics can do.”
Every year, Childers said, she wanted to stay consistent and perform her best for the team.
“If I got an individual thing out of that, that was just a bonus,” she said. “It was never my intention to go in and do individually, win a medal or do anything like that.”
Childers said the Alabama gymnasts have all grown even closer together over the last three years, especially this year’s three seniors.
The Crimson Tide and all other schools had their seasons cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Events falling by the wayside were Elevate the Stage, regional meet, Southeastern Conference meet, and the national meet.
Missing out on that competition disappointed Childers, but the deprivation went deeper than that.
“It’s more disappointing because I don’t get to spend time with my actual team,” she said. “I’ve been doing gymnastics for 20-plus years, but you don’t miss gymnastics. You miss the team.”
Childers has also excelled in the classroom. Honors include being named a Scholastic All-American in 2017, and being on the conference’s academic honor roll in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“That’s just a cool thing to be able to say,” Childers said in describing those accolades. “You go to college for an education.
“Sports kind of oversteps that at times, but our team has always been very keen on being very good in the classroom,” she added.
Childers was an all-around gymnast for the last three years, which means she competed in all four individual events. An injury limited her to the bars for this past season.
School closings have prompted Childers and many other students to take online courses. She said it is not the ideal situation, but everyone will get through it.
Students engage in Zoom sessions with professors. “I think I’m on the phone more than I talk to actual people, which is very difficult,” Childers said.
Those classes are mostly every other day. Childers said the professors are stressed because they are trying to make sure students are properly taught.
“The university is doing a good job of trying to keep people involved,” she said. “It’s just the circumstances that make it difficult.”
Childers is majoring in advertising with a creative specialty. While saying gymnastics is great, she now looks forward to doing other things.
She hopes to do something in the creative realm after graduation. Current goals center on spending time with her family and making sure her college teammates are doing well.
“For right now, I’m trying to live in the moment and not try to be too far off,” she said. “No one’s hiring anyone right now.”
Childers used the phrases “life-changing, and discipline, and shaping somebody into the person they are now” to describe gymnastics. She said no one can teach what sports gives a person.
She said people staying connected with local businesses during this time would be huge. That includes people signing up for gymnastics classes in the summer, she added.
