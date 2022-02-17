NEWELL — Chase VanDerBoom continues to leave a prominent mark on the Newell wrestling record books.
The Irrigators’ senior collected his 200th career victory Saturday at the Badlands Brawlers tournament in Wall. He is the second Newell wrestler to reach that mark.
“It’s a big achievement, especially for me, because our school record for most career wins is 202,” said VanDerBoom, who is currently at 201 wins.
He added he has further motivation and encouragement to keep going.
Seth McCann holds the 202-win standard. He wrestled for six years and graduated from Newell High School in 2013.
VanDerBoom also holds the school record for escapes in a season. His current total is between 55 and 58, with the former school record at 42 escapes.
“My biggest goal was definitely to place at state this year, to redeem myself from last year’s mistakes,” VanDerBoom said in describing his season-long objectives. He was unable to place at that tournament in 2021.
VanDerBoom competes at 145 pounds and boasts a 43-8 record. He said the campaign has gone well, with losses helping him improve and victories keeping him going toward his goals.
The 18-year-old VanDerBoom got into the sport at age 6. His older brother Dylan wrestled, and they watched others compete.
Chase VanDerBoom started AAU wrestling in fourth grade. Getting into the sport, knowing how everything goes, meeting new people, and making friends are among his earliest memories.
He has qualified for the state Class B tournament three times, placing sixth in the 126-pound weight class in 2020.
“It’s aggressive and fluid, keeping the match going, always movement and never giving up until that last whistle,” VanDerBoom said in describing his style on the mat.
VanDerBoom said he is well-rounded on the mat: adept in all positions including top, neutral, and bottom. He added he was stronger on his feet and on the bottom earlier in the season.
Newell will compete at the Region 4B tournament in Fort Pierre this Saturday. The top four finishers in each division advance to next week’s state B tournament in Sioux Falls.
“My biggest concern is just to not make any stupid mistakes and not get to my back,” VanDerBoom said in looking ahead. He added he wants to keep pressure on top and maintain the aggression.
VanDerBoom performs a lot of drills to improve the well-rounded nature of his wrestling style. Conditioning and live wrestling are also included. He credits former Irrigators’ coach Mike Phelps and current coach Dylan VanDerBoom with teaching him what he knows.
Chase said his style is quite similar to what Dylan displayed in high school.
“If you put us side by side in matches, we’d probably be the exact same person,” Chase added.
What does the sport mean to Chase VanDerBoom?
“There’s a lot of dedication coming into wrestling: a lot of discipline and keeping my nose to the grindstone,” VanDerBoom said. He has wrestled for nine or 10 years and added he can now do things he never thought he could.
Future plans include enrolling at Dickinson State and majoring in science education, with hopes of playing on the men’s golf team. VanDerBoom plays on the Newell boys’ golf team in the spring.
This is Dylan VanDerBoom’s second season as Irrigators’ head wrestling coach. He served as a Newell assistant one season before that.
“It’s been awesome,” Dylan said of coaching Chase. “Being able to see him grow up, just get better, and beat kids that he lost to in previous years.”
Dylan said Chase has considerably improved from technical and aggressiveness standpoints during the past few years.
“He really came out of a shell and started wrestling tough, beating kids that were supposedly better than him, higher seeded,” Dylan said in describing Chase. “He’s learned a lot of respect for the sport.”
Dylan said he would like to see Chase emerge as a region champion and go on to excel at state.
