RAPID CITY — Chase Brooks saved the best for last as the Xtreme Broncs event ended Saturday night at The Monument’s Summit Arena.
The rider from Deer Lodge, Mont., scored 89 points on the night’s final ride to claim top honors.
Saturday began with a field of roughly 30 entrants.
The top five scores from that first round advanced to a Special Shootout Round.
“I was pretty nervous going into that top five,” Brooks said of the Shootout. “Every horse in there was one to win on. I was worried I wasn’t going to have enough.”
Brooks scored 84.5 points on the bronc named Professional Lunatic to place first in the opening round and secure his Shootout Round spot.
“It was about what I expected,” Brooks said of his opening round. “That horse is Old Reliable. You can always place on Professional Lunatic; I’ve been on him a couple of times.”
Dawson Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, scored 88 points on his Shootout Round effort and placed second.
Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett collected 87.5 points in the Shootout Round and finished third.
Miami, Texas, representative Wyatt Casper placed fourth in the Shootout Round by scoring 86 points.
Weston Patterson of Waverly, Kan., was fifth in the Shootout Round at 82 points.
“It’s probably the coldest winter rodeo, but it’s one of the most fun,” Brooks said of Rodeo Rapid City. “I love coming up here; I always have good luck here.”
The horses and people are what keep Brooks returning to Rapid City. He said everyone is ready to go for another season.
Saturday marked the second rodeo in 2023 for Brooks.
He said he has been staying home, as he and wife Shannon have a daughter who just turned 8 months of age.
Eight competitors earned money from the first round. Totals follow.
1 Chase Brooks (Deer Lodge, Mont.) 84.5 points on Professional Lunatic, $4,060.80
2 Weston Patterson (Waverly, Kan.) 84 on Face Book, $3,113.28
3 Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, S.D.) 82.5 on Big E Macksteel, $2,301.12
4 (tie) Wyatt Casper (Miami, Texas) 82 on Sweet Emotion, $1,218.24
4 (tie) Dawson Hay (Wildwood, Alberta) 82 on Wes Texas, $1,218.24
6 (tie) Leon Fountain (Socorro, N.M.) 81.5 on Heart and Soul, $609.12
6 (tie) Ty Manke (Rapid City, S.D.) 81.5 on Cowtown, $609.12
8 Cort Scheer (Elsmere, Neb.) 81 on Book Club, $406.08
