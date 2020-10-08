Championship rodeo to take place in Minot, N.D. this weekend

MINOT, N.D. — The best of the best for the Dakotas will be in Minot this weekend, to duke it out for the title of Badlands champ.
The annual Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo will take place at the North Dakota State Fair Center Friday-Sunday, with performances at 7 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 1:30 pm on Sunday.
More than 100 cowboys and cowgirls, with about a dozen in each of eight events, will compete, said Max Weppler, organizer for the rodeo and a member of the PRCA’s Badlands Circuit committee. “The fans will see the best talent in the Dakotas,” Weppler said.
This part of the country has its share of rodeo talent which will be on exhibit this weekend, Weppler said. “Some of the best saddle bronc riders and barrel racers, and other events, as well, come from the northern plains.”
The rodeo will also include an expo and trade show.
Tickets for the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. They can be purchased online at gethookedup.com/rodeoticket.com (search for Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo), at 52 West (2815 S. Broadway A, Minot), and North Country Mercantile (2000 20th Ave. SE, Minot) and at the gate. The Sunday matinee is sponsored by EPIC Companies, Spicy Pie, Bud Light, Pepsi and the North Dakota State Fair. Discounted tickets are available at Spicy Pie in Minot.
For more information, visit the Facebook page (Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo).
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.