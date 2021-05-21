Champion Golf Schools offer free Kickoff Golf Clinic Saturday in Sturgis

STURGIS — Champion Golf Schools has a new home at Boulder Canyon Country Club. At noon on Saturday, they will be celebrating with a complimentary Kickoff Golf Clinic open to adult and junior golfers.
Champion Golf Schools is a golf school with a proven structured curriculum focused on guiding and inspiring each student to reach their peak performance.
Champion Golf Schools is tailored to golfers of all ages and skill levels who have a desire to play their best golf.
In December of 2020, Black Hills native Chris Collins started Champion Golf Schools. He believes his teams’ curriculum and coaching will help each student reach their peak performance.
“Champion Golf Schools will be a game-changer for the area’s adult and junior golfers. I want to make the Black Hills junior golfers dominant at the state level and competitive on the national level. I designed our junior golf curriculum to help our students excel and earn Division 1 college scholarships,” said Collins. “I see where junior golf is right now, and I know what junior golf did for me in the area, and so I really want to bring something valuable back to the community and really help these kids get to college if that’s what they choose to do.”
Collins went to Lead-Deadwood High School for two years before spending two years at Sturgis High School, where he graduated in 2003.
He played golf collegiately in the PAC-12 at Washington State University, where he set the school’s career scoring record.
Collins will be joined by Gabe Dirksen, head golf professional at Boulder Canyon Country Club, in providing private and group lessons; as well as coaching the skill level specific junior programs.
More program and signup information can be found at ChampionGolfSchools.com.
