Centennial Days of ’76 rodeo to begin Sunday

DEADWOOD — The historic Days of ’76 Rodeo will observe its 100th anniversary Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 30, in Deadwood.
Events get underway at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 24, with steer roping. PRCA timed event slack is slated for Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; Wednesday, July 27; and Wednesday, July 28.
Five PRCA rodeo performances highlight the schedule. Those are set for Wednesday, July 27; Thursday, July 28; Friday, July 29; and two on Saturday, July 30.
Days of ’76 General Chairman Chris Roberts said 822 entries are anticipated for this year’s rodeo. He added that number represents a slight increase from 2021 and is a nice surprise.
“Given the fuel prices currently, we expected maybe to be down a few,” Roberts said. “Just the reverse has happened.”
Contestant numbers have shown a slow upward trend in recent years, according to Roberts.
Roberts credited the caliber of stock and increased money purses.
“The contestants know that when they come to Deadwood, they’ve got basically an even shot at taking home a check,” Roberts said. He added rough-stock contestants are able to ride National Finals Rodeo-qualified horses or bulls.
Purse numbers are not finalized until all entries pay their fees, which typically happens at the rodeo. Roberts said, however, the total purse is in the neighborhood of $300,000.
Estimated entry numbers for the timed events are 123 for barrel racing, 102 for tie down roping, 132 for steer wrestling, and 103 (two-person) for team roping.
The historic parade is slated for Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30. See the schedule highlights at the end of this story for times.
Parade lineup begins at the Days of ’76 grounds in Deadwood and proceeds down Main Street to Deadwood Street, past the V.F.W., and back to the Days of ’76 grounds.
Rodeo grounds improvements include a rough stock deck above the bucking chutes.
“We’re interested to see how people feel about it once they’re up there,” Roberts said about the deck. “But I can’t imagine it’s anything but positive.”
Deadwood entities like Outlaw Square, upper Main Street, and numerous businesses will feature special events throughout the week. Roberts said that means there would be something to do each day throughout town.
“The event overall does a really good job of looking back and commemorating the Gold Rush days,” Roberts said in describing the overall impact.
This is Roberts’ second stint as general chairman, and he has sat on the board for two decades. He has volunteered for many years and never missed a Days of ’76 performance.
Roles as general chairman include media contacts, making sure things are done correctly, and conducting meetings of the 19-member board of directors.
“Serving as chairman is a great honor, but each and every person on the board puts in hundreds and hundreds of volunteer hours to put this thing together,” Nelson said.
Continual growth of the event provides the most pride for Nelson and the board. He said the event spanned three days for about 75 years before moving to four days.
That four-day event spurred growth to the current slate of seven days and five PRCA rodeo performances, according to Nelson.
Excellence serves as a Days of ’76 hallmark, as the rodeo has collected 19 national awards. They include four PRCA Small Outdoor Rodeo of the Year honors from 1998 to 2001, which came before 14 consecutive Medium Outdoor Rodeo of the Year awards from 2004 to 2017.
Days of ‘76 moved into the Large Outdoor Rodeo category in 2018 and received nominations for the top honor in 2018 and 2019. It received top honors in this category in 2020: its 19th and most recent award.
This rodeo is the first in the PRCA to win rodeo awards in all three outdoor categories: small, medium, and large.
Its committee entered the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2011.
Schedule highlights follow.
Sunday: Steer roping, 9 a.m.
Monday: Barrel racing slack, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Timed event slack, 8 a.m.
Wednesday: Timed event slack, 8 a.m.; PRCA rodeo performance (Military Appreciation Night), 7 p.m.
Thursday: Timed event slack, 8 a.m.; PRCA rodeo performance, 7 p.m.
Friday: Parade, 1:30 p.m.; PRCA rodeo performance (Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night), 7 p.m.
Saturday: Parade, 10 a.m.; PRCA rodeo performances, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
