Belle Fourche’s JT Hahne,left, and Anthony Staley, right, talk to each other coming out of a timeout during Tuesday night’s game against No. 4 St. Thomas More, in Belle Fourche. The Cavaliers defeated the Broncs 63-28. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles
BELLE FOURCHE — No. 4 St. Thomas More scored the first 22 points of the game, and easily defeated Belle Fourche 63-28, Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
“It’s tricky. When a team comes in ranked, you watch film on them. You see how talented they are, and how well they execute, if youre a dog it kind of puts your hair up on your back,” said Clay Pottorff, the Broncs coach. “I think like a dog we came out ready to fight. We needed to be more of a dog ready to just play.
Pottorff said the Broncs took a step towards finding their identity tonight.
“We are three games into the season. We’ve got 17 games left, so we’re still kind of finding our way, finding our identity with this team, and I think we found a little bot of that in the second half,” said Pottorff. “I think we learned that you need to get the ball to 32 (Anthony Staley), because he makes good decisions, he finds the open man, and when he’s open he’s the one who is going to put it in the whole for us.”
St. Thomas More scored the first 22 points of the game, and held the Broncs without a field in the field goal in the first quarter.
Belle Fourche finally got on the scoreboard with 15 seconds left in the quarter on two free throws by Anthony Budmayr, but trailed 24-2 after one quarter.
The Cavaliers led 35-13 at the half, 53-22 after three quarters, and they won going away 63-26.
Budmayr finished with 14 points. Anthony Staley 10 points, and Nolan Wahlfeldt two points.
