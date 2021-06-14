DEADWOOD — Casey Coulter earned top honors at the Deadwood PBR event that ended Saturday at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood.
Coulter, a resident of Kirksville, Mo., collected a total of 174 points on two go-rounds. He turned in a pair of 87-point rides.
Joe Hostetler of Homer City, Pa., snared second place by scoring a total of 168.50 points on two go-rounds. His efforts included an 85-point ride in the second round.
Finals results follow.
1 Casey Coulter (Kirksville, Mo.) 174 points on two go-rounds
2 Joe Hostetler (Homer City, Pa.) 168.5 on two
3 Brock Radford (Dewinton, Alberta) 85.5 on one
4 (tie) D.J. Parker (Ronan, Mont.) 85 on one
5 (tie) Venn Johns (Bixby, Okla.) 85 on one
6 Lonnie West (Cadogan, Alberta, Canada) 82 on one
Forty riders entered the arena Friday night and vied for 12 spots in Saturday’s finals. Eight contestants turned in qualified rides; they follow.
1 Casey Coulter, 87 points on Surprise Package
2 Brock Radford, 85.50 on Milk Dud
3 Joe Hostetler, 83.50 on Ink Spot
4 Lonnie West, 82 on Element 79
5 Riley Gagnon (Innisfail, Alberta, Canada), 81 on Red Beard
6 Weston Hartman (Mandan, N.D.), 78.50 on Birthday Cake
7 Ross Freeman (Kountze, Texas), 76 on Loaded Situation
8 Thor Hoefer II (Priest River, Idaho), 63 on Reggae Cowboy
The top five from the second round follow.
1 Casey Coulter, 87 points on Cheating Heart
2 (tie) Joe Hostetler, 85 on Big Secret
2 (tie) D.J. Parker, 85 on Surprise Package
2 (tie) Venn Johns, 85 on Leona’s Pet
5 Keith Hall (Blakely, Ga.), 74 on Charisma
