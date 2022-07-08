CASA Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon & 5K Saturday

SPEARFISH — The CASA Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon & 5Kwill be Saturday in Spearfish.
The Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon is a road race down Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway featuring limestone canyon walls blanketed with coniferous and deciduous trees along Spearfish Creek.
There are virtual and in-person race options available for 2022.
All participants receive a participation medal.
Virtual participants will be mailed a medal for completion of the race if a time is reported. Virtual race participants will not receive place medals for the half or 5K.
Top three finishers receive place medals in the following age categories: under 12, 12-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+
All registered by June 26 receive a race shirt/tank.
The Half Marathon course is a certified course (USATF Certificate SD16003BK) therefore participants must run on the left side of the road or will be disqualified.
The 5K starts and end in the Spearfish City Park. Runners follow the road through the campground and connect with the bike path to the Canyon parking lot, then head back down the scenic byway to reconnect with the bike path to end in the park. Cost is $35 — $40 day prior/at event.
There are five water stops along the route with water and Gatorade.
Porta Potties will be stationed at the start, and at three stops along the route.
All proceeds benefit the Northern Hills CASA Program.
Register online at http://www.spearfishcanyonhalfmarathon.com.
