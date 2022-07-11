SPEARFISH — The CASA Half Marathon/5K was held Saturday, in Spearfish.
There were a total of 232 entries in the half marathon, and 136 entries in the 5K run/walk.
To see how all the runners/walkers finished go to https://spearfishcanyonhalfmarathon5k.itsyourrace.com.
The Top 25 finishers in both the men’s and women’s marathon follow.
Men’s Top 25
1. Ismael Arzola 01:11:38.0
2. Bryant Keller 01:17:51.8
3. Claudio Tejada 01:19:06.0
4. Braden Curnow 01:19:21.2
5. Adam Sumner 01:22:32.9
6. Max Cruse 01:23:06.4
7. Victor Tuschen 01:23:52.6
8. Liam Hayes 01:24:52.5
9. Kristoffer Meredith 01:27:23.4
11. Dillon Anderson 01:29:50.8
12. Daniel Rogers 01:32:28.8
13. Ryan McLaughlin 01:32:37.2
1. Andrew Williams 01:36:25.6
17. Trey Larson 01:36:44.9
18. Tyce Gropper 01:37:28.3 .
19. Jackson Griffin 01:37:31.4
20. Tyler Parsons 01:38:38.7
21, Justus Funk 01:38:56.6
23. Steven Selfridge 01:39:49.3
24. Jake Shannon 01:39:51.3
25. Reese Henrie 01:39:58.0
Women’s Top 25
1. Kelsea Zermeno-Geschwetner 01:28:44.4
2. Jennifer Doyan 01:33:46.5
3. Nicole Berosek 01:35:25.0
4. Ashley Curnow 01:39:12.5
5. Carrie Krohn 01:40:38.0
6. Kristen Griffen 01:41:44.4
7. Trisha Larson 01:44:46.1
8. Brenda Cassen 01:45:01.6
9. Autumn Cassen 01:45:01.8
10. Sarah Davis 01:46:06.7
11. Christa Anderson 01:47:53.6
12. Emerson Griffin 01:48:44.3
13. Isabelle Lust 01:48:58.0
14. Michelle Pawelski 01:51:47.5
15. Jodi Cyde 01:52:56.8
16. Linda Schwamb 01:53:21.8
17. Casey Watkins 01:53:39.7
18. Kathy Jackson 01:53:42.5
19. Summer Pederson 01:53:55.3
20. Morgan Pederson 01:54:21.5
21. Barbara Phillips 01:55:37.8
22. Madison Melinkovich 01:56:05.8
23. Sarah Kolberg 01:56:29.4
24. Chantell Bickler 01:56:37.3
25. Rylee Hudon 01:57:56.5
