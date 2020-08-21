CASA Black Hills SUPER 6 on Saturday

SPEARFISH — The CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Black Hills SUPER 6 Mountain Bike Race will be held Saturday morning at the Big Hill Trails, in Spearfish.
“This is our second annual event and all the proceeds will to go to the Northern Hills CASA program. It’s a great local event and we have a lot of great local riders signed up to participate,” said Renea Servaty, director of program management, Northern Hills Area CASA Program.
The three-hour loop race starts at 10 a.m.
The six-hour loop race race starts at 8 a.m.
This race is intended for beginner-intermediate riders to advanced riders.
This course is a three and six mile loop on mountain bike trails that consists of a flowing single track and double track.
Participants will complete as many laps as possible during a three or six hour time duration. The start/finish line will be in the meadow area of the Big Hill Trailhead (Trail # 72), by the warming hut.
The six-mile loop will start by leaving the meadow area at Big Hill Trailhead and descending down Twin Bridges heading in a clock-wise direction for approximately 1.5 miles. You will then stay right and climb up a double track approximately one mile to a ridge that will lead you to “C” Loop. Once on “C” Loop you will descend to “A” Loop, which will lead you back to the meadow area of the Big Hill Trailhead.
There will be one aid station at the start/finish line area.
Lunch will be provided free to participants.
You can register by going to the BH SUPER 6 website: nhcasa.com/bhsuper6/
You can register for individual male, individual female, male team, female team, mixed team, 16 and under team, individual male, individual female, male team, female team, mixed team, and a 16 and under team.
Three-hour teams are a maximum of two people. Six-hour teams are a maximum of four people.
This race will benefit the Northern Hills Court Appointed Special Advocate Program. NHCASA seeks to promote and protect the best interests of abused and neglected children through court advocacy.
